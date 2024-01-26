​Ukrainian National Opera bring Madama Butterfly to Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra with brand new settings and fantastic costumes, Madama Butterfly features music by Giacomo Puccini and is sung in Italian with English surtitles

One of the most colourful and exotic operas, it is set in Japan at the turn of the last century, centred on the tragedy and sorrow of the doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to tragedy.

Though infinitely sad, the compelling tale of Madama Butterfly remained Puccini’s favourite opera – his supreme theatrical achievement also gave the world its most sublime and beautiful arias in history - One Fine Day and Love Duet, as well as the Humming Chorus, which has been popular with opera-goers for over a century.

See Madama Butterfly at the Key Theatre on January 31

Producer, Alexej Ignatow of Amande Concerts Ltd. said: “We are really excited to be bringing back this opera company in these difficult times. The journey remains extremely challenging for the artists emotionally and physically. But with lots of dedication and love to our work, we have overcome the many extraordinary obstacles.”