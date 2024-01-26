News you can trust since 1948
​Ukrainian National Opera bring Madama Butterfly to Peterborough

After amazing reception and great success last year, Dnipro Opera is coming back to the UK – with a performance of Madama Butterfly on January 31 at Peterborough’s New Theatre.
By Brad Barnes
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:43 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 13:38 GMT
Featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra with brand new settings and fantastic costumes, Madama Butterfly features music by Giacomo Puccini and is sung in Italian with English surtitles

One of the most colourful and exotic operas, it is set in Japan at the turn of the last century, centred on the tragedy and sorrow of the doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to tragedy.

Though infinitely sad, the compelling tale of Madama Butterfly remained Puccini’s favourite opera – his supreme theatrical achievement also gave the world its most sublime and beautiful arias in history - One Fine Day and Love Duet, as well as the Humming Chorus, which has been popular with opera-goers for over a century.

    Producer, Alexej Ignatow of Amande Concerts Ltd. said: “We are really excited to be bringing back this opera company in these difficult times. The journey remains extremely challenging for the artists emotionally and physically. But with lots of dedication and love to our work, we have overcome the many extraordinary obstacles.”

    Tickets available online at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

