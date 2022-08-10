Two 'must not miss' events for lovers of dance music and drum & bass

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Look out for UNDER and Sin Central this weekend in Peterborough

Sin Central have a Big Bad Bash at The Met Lounge on Friday (9pm-3am) and topping the event is one of the most in demand DJs about from arguably one of the biggest collectives in the scene right now, Basslayerz badman, Slipz, who is paired with 1/3 of the Capital Punishment crew, Kombo, for an hour that is set to shake Peterborough to its core.

Next up is a special one-off 90min set from Subsinner, Dsire & G-Boid – hosted by Charta MC.

Performing alongside these acts are Sin Central residents, a takeover set from Peterborough's own Strictly Soulful and Rundawg.

Tickets cost £12 from skiddle.

On the Saturday, Mixology are back with a big open air party under the Nene Parkway Bridge, from 12pm-10pm.

Headlining the UNDER event is none other than the phenomenon that is Darius Syrossian, making his fourth appearance at Mixology. There are also performances by East End Dubs – one of the most talented and revered selectors in the UK – and Peterborough’s very own Alisha.

Completing the line-up are Mixology residents James Chan & Dan Clare (MAUR), Spalding’s own Lee Haslam, House Proud's Russell James and Toby Graham & Louis Jones.