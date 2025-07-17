Two great tribute shows in Peterborough... by candlelight

Two great shows... by candlelight

There is a chance to enjoy the songs and music made famous by two of the world’s biggest groups this summer – by candlelight in Peterborough Cathedral.

First up on August 15 is The Music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons by Candlelight

Get ready for an incredible night of smash hits, made famous by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, performed by one of the UK’s leading tribute shows and epic live band, at the beautiful Peterborough Cathedral... by candlelight. This spectacular show combines the iconic harmonies and unrivalled showmanship of one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s most prestigious groups, ensuring their legacy continues to live on. Performing a collection of classics such as Sherry, Walk Like A Man and Oh What a Night, this group takes you right back to late December back in ’63 and they will certainly make this a night to remember.

The following night (August 16) it is the turn of The Music of ABBA by Candlelight.

Enjoy all your favourite ABBA anthems, performed live the UK’s leading ABBA Tribute ‘ABBA Reunion’, this euphoric sing-along concert is packed to the rafters with over 20 ABBA hits, guaranteed to leave you dancing in the aisles. The Music Of ABBA By Candlelight features some of the most iconic pop songs of all time including Mamma Mia, Voulez Vouz, Thank You for the Music, Dancing Queen and many more! So, grab your Honey, Honey, be a Super Trouper and get some tickets with your Money, Money, Money before they go!

Tickets from www.concertsbycandlelight.com