Two great shows this weekend for Indie lovers in Peterborough

See The Velvet Hands at The Lime Tree

Decent alternative live music shows are few and far between around these parts… but as usual you wait for ages and two turn up on the same weekend!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club With No Name returns to The Lime Tree in Paston Lane on Friday (5th), when they present the current darlings of the Camden indie music scene, The Velvet Hands, possibly one of the best kept music industry secrets of recent times... a young band that are tearing apart every London venue right now, with a huge following in the city!

Every show they announce down in the smoke sells out within days. They were also recently invited to play at what turned out to be a very packed sweaty opening party in the basement of Yungbud's new B.R.A.T. shop in Covent Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band will be supported in Peterborough by The Barratts, Northampton’s current rising stars and Stamford’s hottest export Cherryholt.

See Travelers All Stars from Mexico at The Shed

Then on Sunday (7th) the Club With No Name will relocate to The Shed Tap Room and Deli in Fletton Quays, where they play host to Travelers All Stars from Mexico, who have actually chosen Peterborough to play as one of their only four UK dates on their 2025 European tour.

The band play a unique mix of Ska, Rocksteady and early Reggae – their passion is the 60s and 70s Jamaican rhythms.

Travelers All Stars members are passionate about the traditional and native island music, with its classical style and also provide their hallmark of Reggae Gordo. Support on the night comes from the wonderful Dakka Skanks, no strangers to Club With No Name. Having played their second comeback show in 2024, they were then invited to support Two Tone legends The Beat on a series of CWNN dates last Summer.

Tickets for both events are just £10 in advance and available now from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname