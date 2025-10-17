The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is coming to Peterborough New Theatre

The tale of a half-blood son of a Greek God and a dazzling comedy-drama diving deep into the glitzy, high-pressure world of Indian cinema, are set to delight musical lovers in Peterborough.

Featuring an electrifying rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical hits the city’s New Theatre stage from March 3 – 7 next year.

Follow 16 year old Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is the half-blood son of Poseidon, as his life takes a dramatic turn and he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined.

With newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want and a whole mythology textbook’s worth of mythical monsters on his tail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero.

The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Meanwhile, after a smash-hit UK tour, Frankie Goes to Bollywood plays the same venue from May 5-9 , and it is bigger, bolder, and bursting with Bollywood glamour. Enter the glitzy, high-pressure world of Indian cinema, where dreams are mass-produced, identities are reshaped, and women are expected to smile and play by the script written for them.

At the centre of it all is Frankie, a young British woman with little interest in fame. But her quiet suburban life is turned upside down as she is thrust into a world of dazzling lights, choreographed perfection and media obsession. Frankie must decide: Can she become a star without losing who she really is?

What must she give up to succeed in a man’s world—and what is she willing to fight for?

With show-stopping choreography, lavish costumes, and a cast of unforgettable characters, Frankie Goes to Bollywood is a bold, uplifting story of ambition, transformation, and the power of telling your own story.

Featuring original Bollywood songs by hit composer Harry Anand, this is Rifco Theatre Company’s most ambitious production yet—a celebration of love, identity and courage, packed with joy, drama, and spectacular entertainment.

Whether you’re a fan of musicals, Bollywood films, or powerful British stories, this is one night at the theatre you won’t want to miss.

Completing a trio of musicals at New Theatre next year is the previously announced Olivier award-nominated international smash hit musical The Choir Of Man, from April 14-18, bringing a full, immersive experience as the stage transforms into a lively local, the ensemble becomes your mates at the bar, and every number pulses with heart and energy.

The Choir of Man blends soaring harmonies with grounded storytelling – moments of reflection punctuated by bursts of communal joy and dance.

It is the best trip to your local you’ll ever have. Here, a cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and soulful storytelling.

Featuring hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this uplifting celebration of community and friendship offers something for everyone - including free beer!

Tickets for the three musicals are on sale at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com