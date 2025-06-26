Two-days of Portuguese music, dance and food at Charters... and best of the rest

Charters hosts a two-day Portuguese Festival this weekend

Here’s the picks of this week’s what’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

THURSDAY 26th:

The Shed Tap Room and Deli, Fletton Quays, has Shed Head Comedy Club from 8pm. The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 27th:

Red Room, Broadway, has Urban Underground, 10pm-5am, with a live appearance from Aaron Glitch

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers. Charters, Town Bridge, has Glastonbury on outside TV and Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson inside from 8pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Freudian Slippers from 8:30pm . The Ostrich Inn has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm. Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents the Nostalgic 90s! From 9pm -2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has David James Smith. The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Mighty & The High from 9pm playing a mix of covers from the 60s, 70s Post Punk and 90s Indie.

The Applecart, Cardea, has Kids Party from 5pm-7pm hosted by Lovley Entertainment

The Halcyon has karaoke from 8pm hosted by Lovley Entertainment

SATURDAY 28th:

Charters, Town Bridge, hosts day one of the Portuguese Festival, 11am to 11pm – a weekend full of music and dance filled with Portuguese, Brazilian and African vibes, Plus food and drink, activities and crafts. Featured artists are 2pm – Naldinho (Brazilian beats); 4:30pm – Da-Skill (African rap); 6:30pm – Roberto Carlos (Portuguese & Brazilian classics)

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

Red Room, Broadway, has Bingo Loco with dance-offs, lip sync battles, plus music from the 90s and 00s.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Skip Intro from 9pm playing Pop, Rock, Soul, Punk, New Wave and modern covers. The Ostrich Inn has Live Music from 9.30pm.

The Bull, Market Deeping, has Armed Forces Day celebrations starting with veterans’ breakfast club at 9am. From 12pm there will be entertainment from DJ Buck and 1940s singer Rachel Bea, bouncy castle, play area, barbecue and outside bar. In aid of Help For Heroes. The pub has already raised more than £800.

The Dragon, Werrington, has Rock ‘n’ Roll Bingo from 7.30pm (£2 per game) hosted by Lovley Entertainment.

The Woolpack at Stanground has Blag Street from 3pm-5pm. Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Guards. The Burghley, Burghley Road, has River City Hustle, joined by Russ Hill on piano and Steve Reed on bass guitar for an evening of eclectic hits from the 60s to modern contemporary in an acoustic style, from 9pm . Brewery Tap has Resident DJ MrNash presents The Get Down from 9.30pm -3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after. The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Terry Carey.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Inertia from 9pm paying 60s to present day covers. Members free, non-members £2. The Coopers Arms, South Bretton, has Whyte Noise from 7.30pm playing Rock and Pop covers.

March United Services Club has Graham James (Ex-Union Gap) with 50s, 60s and 70s Classics. Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £5 members, £7 non-members.

SUNDAY 19th: The Ostrich Inn has Salmon Dave from 5.30pm . Charters has day two of the Portuguese Festival, 11am to 9pm with performances at 2pm – Jose De Silva (Portuguese vibes); 4pm – Ana Carina & Jilson (Portuguese & Brazilian fusion); 6pm – Ricardo Stefan (Portuguese soul).

The Dragonfly, Orton Malbourne, has Rock ‘n’ Roll Bingo from 2pm (£2 per game) hosted by Lovley Entertainment

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, has High Point Players from 2pm in the beer garden.

TUESDAY:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.