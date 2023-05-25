Two big music nights and where to find the best local bands playing this weekend

See The Nuggets this weekend

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has JazzFunktion from 9pm – a live DJ Set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £20 bar voucher;

FRIDAY 26th:

Charters has Eclectic Ballroom from 8pm – playing disco, funk, soul, house and hip hop;The Ostrich Inn has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm;Brewery Tap has The Nuggets from 10pm –a Sixties tribute act ;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Citizen Smith;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has P Town Funk from 9pm playing Soul, Funk, Reggae, Rock, Pop and big chart hits;SATURDAY 27th:

The Crown has The Famous Unknowns from 9pm playing Pop and Rock covers;The Ostrich Inn has Black Dog Murphy from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale has Leon;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Another Girl Another Planet from 9pm downstairs; Upstairs Raveyard are back with the legendary hard dance act Kutski and the Danny Burch will bring his unique vibe. There are also the Raveyard residents Afrozack, Leigh Day and Savage DJ , plus Jaw Patrol back to get you warmed up and Harrison and Sassi make their debuts;Brewery Tap has MrNash presents “The Get Down” from 9.30pm – 3am. Playing funk, soul, RnB, hip hop and drum n bass. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm – playing indie, new wave, punk, glam rock and alt rock;Peterborough Conservative Club has Karen West. Members free, guests £3;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Soul Intension from 9pm – 11.30pm;

The Bull, Newborough, has has the One Eyed Cats;

SUNDAY 28th:

Red Room, Broadway, has Sin Central for a massive night of drum and bass along with some of the heaviest hitters in the scene right now, headlined by the Drum & Bass father, Devilman and one of the most in demand groups in DNB – Basslayerz;.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has he Tour*ettes from 2pm playing chart hits from 60s Soul to 90s Brit Pop via 70s New Wave and Noughties Nonsense;The Ostrich Inn has The Latiesha Maria Band from 4.45pm;

Yard of Ale has Glam Slam Glitz;

Brewery Tap has Matt Howard from 9.30pm, a powerful vocal performer and crisp guitar riffs are reminiscent of artists such as Sam Fender, Paolo Nutini and more;

Charters has its first Summer Sunday with Tiger Club from 3-6pm – a professional four piece band who have rapidly built a big reputation as a premium function band. Followed by Music Quiz from 6.30pm – teams of six max, free entry and the winning team gets £20 bar voucher;TUESDAY 30th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;