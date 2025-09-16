TV stars, panto legends and West End veterans heading for The Cresset

This year's Cresset panto cast - Beauty And The Beast, which runs December 13 - 31

A former EastEnder leads the celebrity line up announced for the Cresset panto Beauty and The Beast this December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Woodcock, who made his name as Clyde Tavernier in the BBC soap opera in the 1990s, will play Beauty’s Father from December 13-31 at the Peterborough venue.

Cresset panto favourite and city actress Vanessa Boland will bring heartfelt charm and soaring vocals as Beauty, and another Cresset regular in the "Dame” role Ed Simpson returns as Nurse La La.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festive treat is once again brought to the stage by The Cresset and Stuart Morrison’s Second Star Productions, who are thrilled with the celebrity line-up for this enchanting reimagining of the beloved fairy tale – which promises dazzling costumes, hilarious antics, show-stopping songs, and laugh-out-loud comedy.

Perfect for the whole family this Christmas.

Steven Woodcock, who you might also recognise as Jevon from Only Fools and Horses, brings his remarkable acting pedigree to the Bretton stage for the first time. Opposite him, Mike Holoway (The Tomorrow People, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) plays the mysterious and misunderstood Beast, following an extraordinary musical and theatrical career that includes over 4,000 performances as Joseph.

Adding sparkle and mischief, Kim Taylforth (London’s Burning, Bad Girls) is back as the Good Fairy, bringing warmth, wit, and theatrical magic, while Hollie Boynton Briggs (The Wizard of Oz, Little Women) unleashes her darker side as the wickedly glamorous Morgana.

Award-winning comedian and magician Brandon Barrett makes his Cresset debut as the irrepressibly funny Billy, blending magic and mayhem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Simpson reprises his much-loved dame role, this time as the fabulous Nurse La La, and Vanessa Boland completes the line up as Beauty, returning to her home stage

Set in a world of enchanted castles, magical spells, and talking furniture, Beauty and the Beast promises a spectacular blend of classic panto tradition and fresh, modern flair.

Expect toe-tapping tunes, slapstick comedy, stunning visuals, and heartfelt moments as the timeless tale of inner beauty and true love comes to life. Tickets are on sale now at the Cresset Box Office on 01733 265705 or online at www.cresset.co.uk