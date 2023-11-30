Salvage Hunters, Discovery network’s most viewed TV programme, is coming to Peterborough – and the team behind the show are looking for people to take part.

Drew Pritchard from Salvage Hunters

The show follows decorative antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he travels around various locations in the UK and abroad on his quest to find and buy unusual objects with an interesting history.

Recent programmes include visits to Prideaux Place, Ely Cathedral and Prestwold Hall to name a few.

A special programme is to be filmed in Peterborough in the New Year and the production company are appealing to local people who have items and antiques to sell and want to appear in the show.

Anyone selected would receive a visit to their home or business from the film crew .

A spokesperson said: “Whether it’s a stately home, factory, school, museum, or even a private collection at home, it doesn’t matter.

"The programme typically includes antiques, collectables, decorative items, and other items in all conditions, and we like nothing more than to rummage around, looking for items to restore and give a new life to. It might be furniture, old signs, lighting, props, busts, art, anything really!”

Salvage Hunters airs on the Discovery network across Europe, Australia and the USA airing to over a million people in the UK and millions more worldwide.