Tolethorpe Hall - alfresco theatre this summer

Between June and August visitors can enjoy three terrific productions from SSC plus one from its youth theatre.

June and July sees William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with the woodland backdrop of the Tolethorpe stage providing the perfect setting.

As twilight descends, the theatre transforms into a late Edwardian realm of magic and mischief, where love’s spell weaves through tangled relationships.

Sense and Sensibility, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Recruitment Officer this summer at Tolethorpe Hall.

Enter an enchanted forest and witness the twisted romances of four young lovers and the hilarious escapades of a merry band of hopeless actors. Suddenly, amidst the moonlit chaos, fairies appear. The mischievous antics of the fairy king and queen, Oberon and Titania, and their impish servant, Puck will delight audiences of all ages.

On dates in June and August, audiences can step into the vibrant world of George Farquhar’s The Recruiting Officer, a rollicking romp and the most popular play of the 18th Century.

Follow the misadventures of womanising Captain Plume and his fellow officers as they arrive in the lively market town of Shrewsbury on a mission to recruit soldiers for the army. As they employ bribery, flattery and cunning plans to entice the locals, they become embroiled in a web of romantic entanglements and comic misunderstandings.

The recruitment of soldiers is left to wily Sergeant Kite who dresses up as a fortune teller in order to trick naive young men into joining up. The plot thickens as Captain Plume falls for the witty and resourceful Sylvia. When Sylvia’s disapproving father sends her away to the country, she returns disguised as a man and offers to enlist.

Tolethorpe Hall auditorium

This uproarious comedy has it all: plot twists, cross-dressing, forged letters, mistaken identities, love triangles, hilarious disguises, folk musicians and a host of colourful, comic characters.

The on dates in July and August, Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, adapted by Jessica Swale – the original romantic comedy from the master of the genre.

When their family faces financial hardship and social upheaval, the Dashwood sisters, Elinor and Marianne, must confront their contrasting approaches to life and love. Elinor embodies sense, displaying reason and restraint, while Marianne represents sensibility, exuding passion and impulsiveness. They encounter romantic entanglements with various suitors and grapple with gossip, heartache, societal pressures and the clash between head and heart.

Laugh your cares away with a captivating production that celebrates the strength of sisterhood in a Regency-era rollercoaster of comedy and romance as the Dashwood sisters navigate society’s expectations in the pursuit of true love.

Finally, for four nights at the end of July, TYD Theatre Makers return to bring you a dazzling story of love, life and healing – A Monster Calls, based on the novel by Patrick Ness.