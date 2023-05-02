Tipped for stardom - see Andrew Cushin at The Met Lounge in Peterborough

Andrew Cushin is at The Met Lounge

UNDER

​Nene Park, May 6 and 7

UNDER is back with a two-day weekender and its biggest line-up yet – all under the Nene Parkway

DAY 1: UNDER presents Mixology with Danny Howard, Roger Sanchez, Sam Divine, Maur plus Mixology, Source and Zest Residents (12pm-10pm)

DAY 2: UNDER and Charlie Tee presents Unitee with Bou, K Motionz, Charlie Tee, Mozey, AMA and Strictly Soulful and Sin Central Residents (1pm-10pm).

Tickets at https://www.under.events/

THURSDAY 4th:The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Andrew Cushin (pictured), who is already being tipped to follow fellow Geordie Sam Fender to the top. He is best known for his Noel Gallagher-collaboration Where's My Family Gone, which was signed by EMI Records, and later this year he is due to support One Direction's Louis Tomlinson on his North America tour. Support comes from The Jack Fletcher Band, and local acoustic star Tommy Philpot.

See them this weekend at UNDER - Roger Sanchez, Danny Howard, Charlie Tee and Sam Divine

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;

FRIDAY 5th:Charters has DJ Otis Roberts from 8pm;

The Ostrich Inn has 2012 Band from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Smoke n Mirrors from 9pm playing Classic Rock and Pop covers;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Mr Nash presents Thank Funk it’s Friday from 9pm – late;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Radius 45;

EMBE, Cowgate, has live music from Latino Sound and a DJ from 9.45pm;

SATURDAY 6th:

The Ostrich Inn has The Dizzy Miss Lizzys from 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale has Party Punk Bus;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Tour*ettes from 9pm;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has a great night of dancing and laughter for its Coronation Celebration with Stevie B. Members £4, guests £6. All welcome, doors open at 7pm.

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen ‘Saturday Night Groove’ top tunes from the 70’s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;

Charters is open from 11am to show King’s coronation live outside in the garden and then from 1pm till 8pm has Eclectic Ballroom;

The Crown has Miscellaneous from 9pm paying Pop, Rock and Rock n Roll chart hits;Peterborough Conservative Club has David St Paul. Members free, guests £3;

The Royal British Legion, Yaxley, has The Money Shot from 7.30pm playing Pop, Rock and Dance chart hits;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has 2020 Vision - Coronation Party from 9pm – 11.30pm;

The Cock Inn, Werrington has Smoke n Mirrors from 3pm, followed by karaoke from8pm;

SUNDAY 7th:

Met Lounge has Anabelles, Slickers, Canters and Gables revival night, tickets at skiddle.com;

The Ostrich Inn has Cosmic Rodney from 6pm;

Charters has a DJ set from Jazz Underground, 12-3pm, followed by music from Thomas Dunleavy, 3-6pm, and finally a Film & TV Quiz from 6.30pm;

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm – 11pm with free drink to each performer;

Yard of Ale has Kickback from 9pm;

The Cock Inn has The Nuggets from 3pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Liz Monroe Party Band from 2pm;

Burghley Club has Salmon Dave from 6pm;

Cross Keys, King's Cliffe, has the One Eyed Cats from 4pm;

WEDNESDAY 10th: