Thrilling treetops adventure awaits youngsters at Queensgate

Treetops Adventure Ropes Course (5-14 years)

Queensgate’s North Square will be home to an 18 metre-long ropes course experience plus mini playground from this March 23 until April 21 – that’s plenty of days of fun for the little ones.

The exciting family-friendly attraction features two distinct areas tailored to cater to the varying ages of adventurous visitors: the "Little Explorers" playground is for children up to 4 years old (£1 for 30 minutes) and the "Jungle Adventure" ropes course is designed for youngsters aged 5-14 years (£2 for 30 minutes).

In the playground there’s the super swampy ball pit and the big boulder climbing wall to conquer and the ropes course is a clip-on adventure across several death-defying obstacles suspended off the ground.

Little Explorers Adventure Playground (Up to 4 years)

Katie Chapman, the Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: "We are excited to bring the Treetops Adventure to Queensgate Shopping Centre. It's an incredible opportunity for families to embark on a unique and memorable adventure right in the heart of Queensgate. We believe this attraction will add an extra layer of excitement to the Queensgate experience and create lasting memories for our visitors."

For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk

Book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/