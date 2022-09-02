Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things to look out for at Thorney Festival

The first ever Thorney Festival gets under way later this month with events running from September 17 to October 2.

Aside from the Thorney Festival, there’s also other events taking place in Peterborough to keep your eyes peeled for.

Here’s what to look forward to over the next month, as September kickstarts a new-line up of entertainment in Peterborough.

Visit Pam Sly's stables

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17

An evening of Easy Listening Jazz from ‘House Red’Get into the swing of the festival with a relaxing evening of Easy Listening Jazz at the Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Station Road from 8pm.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18

Village dog show

Thorney Dog Park, The Causeway at 10am.iDanceStudio presentationStudio members will showcase dances from their recent successful Key Theatre show at Bedford Hall at 2pm

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 19

Village walkLearn more about the village on this informative and fascinating walk led by Dorothy Halfhide. Meet outside the Abbey at 6pm.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 21Rhyme time30 minutes of rhythmic fun for the under fives at Thorney Library at 10.30am.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24

Beer festivalA two-day beer festival opens at the Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Foodbank and garden open morningThorney and District Foodbank (Church Street) opens its doors for everyone to see how it operates and to view its recently developed garden.

Unveiling of commemorative plaque at the Jubilee HedgerowThe Mayor and Mayoress of Peterborough will be unveiling a plaque commemorating the planting of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Hedgerow by many village groups and individuals. It will take place at Thorney Dog Park at 12pm.

Village walkDorothy Halfhide will lead a second village walk – meet outside the Abbey at 2pm.

Children’s Community Choir and Blues eveningAn evening of musical entertainment from the Thorney Children’s Community Choir and the ever popular Blues band, ‘Chainbreaker’ at The Abbey at 7pm.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25

Junior fun run at Thorney ParkFull details on the Thorney Festival & Community Forum facebook pages.

Beer festival continuesThe second and final day of the beer festival

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27

A Quartet of PoetsCutting-edge poetry from four Peterborough Poets, featuring the current Peterborough Poet Laureate and three former Laureates at Ex-Servicemen’s Club at 8pm.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28

Mosaic workshops

Two workshops (am & pm) where you will learn the basic skills of mosaic making, and hopefully take home an object you can use at home! The workshops will be held at Tea @ 18 and places are limited.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 1

Festival painting competition

Exhibition of the entries in the Festival Painting Competition – paintings by villagers in Thorney, Eye and Newborough

Demonstrations of various painting techniquesA group of Peterborough artists will demonstrate the different techniques they use in producing their works of art. There will also be a display of their work, and many pieces will be for sale. Begins at 11am at Bedford Hall.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 2

Final day of the festival