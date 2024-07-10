Things to do in Peterborough - including up close with animatronic sea creatures

There’s an exhibition of animatronic sea creatures, music, theatre and more across Peterborough this week.

MONSTERS OF THE SEA

Peterborough Cathedral, July 15-September 1

Featuring 16 life-size animatronic sea creatures spanning from prehistoric eras to modern times, offering visitors an exciting journey through the depths of marine history.

From the smallest to the largest, each creature will be meticulously crafted the finest detail, and breathed into life using animatronics.

WESTWOOD THROUGH THE YEARS

Key Theatre, July 16/17

Join Westwood Musical Society for a remarkable journey through their illustrious 94-year history, showcasing their most beloved numbers in one extraordinary performance.

PETERBOROUGH RAILWAYS

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, July 13-September 21

Journey back in time to witness the impact of the railways on the city. From the arrival of locomotives to the birth of new industries. Look out for a custom-built Peterborough East station model.

OUNDLE FRINGE FESTIVAL, Various venues until July 13

Tribute bands, bluegrass, heavy metal, R & B, ukulele strummers, a flute ensemble, classical guitarists, singing groups, a full orchestra plus folk musicians and dancers are all performing, and almost all events are free. See www.oundlefringe.org

Twelfth Night,

Mask Theatre at The Lido until Saturday

Don’t miss your chance to catch the Bard’s zaniest comedy in the grounds of Peterborough’s only al fresco pool.

Tickets available from www.masktheatre.co.uk

Thorpe Meadows Sculpture Trail, July 12 (1.30-3pm)

Join an Arts Officer at the Rowing Lake car park for a gentle walk and talk around Thorpe Meadows Sculpture Trail exploring the 12 artworks, the artists and enjoying the landscape around the rowing lake. Age: 12yrs+. Cost: £5.50

INTRODUCING MUST FARM: A Bronze Age Settlement

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, until September

The remarkable story of the pile-dwelling settlement in Whittlesey, - a significant Bronze Age site, dubbed “Britain’s Pompei”, which gives an extraordinary insight into everyday life almost 3,000 years ago.

DANCE INCLUDED, Thomas Deacon Academy, July 14 (2pm-5pm)

The latest session of a new three-month phase of free movement and conversation programme called Dance Included, where participants engage in two hours of guided movement led by an artist and facilitator respectively.

The Wandering Minstrels at Grimsthorpe Castle, near

Bourne, July 12

They will sing, act and dance their way through many of the popular Savoy Operas as part of the Annual Summer Party given by Lady Willoughby de Eresby and the Trustees of the Lincolnshire Churches Trust. The castle gardens will be open from 6pm and the first part of the concert will take place in the Vanburgh Hall at 7pm. There will be a fork supper, followed by the second half of the concert. Tickets are £30 from [email protected]

FESTIVAL OF HOUNDS

East of England Showground, July 17