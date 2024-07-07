Westwood Musical Society is returning with songs from more than 90 years of shows

On July 16 and 17, audiences can embark on a nostalgic journey through the group's illustrious history, spanning the past 90 years, and be treated to beloved musical productions such as Oklahoma, Guys & Dolls, Copacabana and Half a Sixpence as Westwood members revisit their previous successes.Chairman of Westwood Musical Society Peterborough, Simon Knighton, commented: “We are excited to be performing our ‘Greatest to the Latest’ show at The Key Theatre, reflecting on so many amazing productions through a near-century of entertainment. We promise a noisy hall, but hopefully no nightly brawl - this must-see show will delight audiences of all ages.”

In 1930, Westwood Musical Society, then a very small society, put on a production called Money in the Rollerdrome in Peterborough. The following year they put on three shows - Fanny and the Servant Problem, Cupid and the Ogre and The Strange Adventures of Mrs Brown. This was followed in 1932 by Philida, or Love on the Prairie.

With the influx of people from Willesden to Peterborough in 1933 came members of the Willesden Musical Society who, until then, had concentrated mainly on Gilbert and Sullivan productions. The two societies soon got together and, in 1934, put on their first production, Miss Hook of Holland. This was the first big show of the society and was staged in the old Empire Theatre, or The Little Theatre as it was known. The following year there was another big production - The Arcadians.

The society went from strength to strength and grew in popularity, and by 1938 they were ready to move into the newly built Embassy Theatre, being the first amateur society to use the 1,500 seat theatre. The show was Rainbow's End. The new venue was ideal for staging the big, colourful musicals for which the society was becoming well known.

The start of the war in 1939 meant that the production of Jill Darling was the last the society would put on until 1946. It then had to start from scratch and staged a modest production of Sunshine Girl in the St. Paul's Hall.

For the next two years the society moved to the Elwes Hall with Hit the Deck followed by Rose Marie. However, by 1949 the society was back big time with a second production of The Arcadians, again at the Embassy which sold out every night.

Since then the society produced a show every year up to and after 1992 when manufacturing ceased at Westwood Works. It was not unusual for the performances to attract a total weekly audience of as many as 10,000 people.

Sadly, the society’s 42 years at the Embassy, which later became known as The ABC Theatre, came to an end in 1980 with a performance of Oklahoma staged just months before the theatre finally closed its doors.

The amateur performers put on their first ever production, Kiss Me Kate, at the city’s Key Theatre in 1981 and have been at the venue pretty much every year since.

It was during the 1980s that Works was dropped from the society’s name and after a brief time as the Westwood Baker Perkins Musical Society, members settled on being called the Westwood Musical Society.

Westwood Musical Society staged Crazy For You, Anything Goes, Copacabana, Thoroughly Modern Millie, My Fair Lady and Calamity Jane. There has also been Carousel, Oklahoma and The Will Rogers Follies, Made in Dagenham, Spamalot, White Christmas and Sister Act plus many, many more.

There have been a number of successful performers who have graced the stage as members of the society. Most notably, Donna Steele, who joined the society in 1989 to play the lead in Annie. Donna went on to star as leading lady in the West End productions of Thoroughly Modern Millie and Peggy Sue Got Married.

1 . Westwood Musical Society In rehearsal for the show later this month - Westwood Musical Society

2 . Westwood Musical Society From 1936 The Belle of New York