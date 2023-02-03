Charters' Winter Ale Festival runs until February 5

WINTER ALE FESTIVALCharters, Town Bridge until February 5There will be more than 20 local and national real ales, 8+ Ciders and 35+ Gins plus free festival entertainment from Groove Cartell (Friday), Black Dog Murphy on Saturday and Chloe Lorentzen on Sunday.

ROCK OF AGESNew Theatre until SaturdayThe West End and Broadway smash-hit musical comedy with more than 25 classic rock anthems is back with Kevin Kennedy as Bourbon Room owner Dennis Dupree.

QUEENZ: THE SHOW WITH BALLSNew Theatre, February 9Direct from their sold-out run in London’s West End and countless 5-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, QUEENZ has been blowing the minds of audiences up and down the country with their trailblazing, LIVE VOCAL, drag extravaganza!With the moves of Britney and voices like Whitney, these dragtastic divas are the real deal and will have you feeling fierce and fabulous before you know it! Serving up a set list of remixed and reimagined pop anthems, including, ‘Queen Of The Night, Born This Way, Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Musical Mashups and so much more!Get ready for the life-affirming, sequin-clad pop party we’ve all been waiting for!

CINDERELLA AND HER NAUGHTY BUTTONSKey Theatre, February 4The fearless company of three actors return to bring you an evening of corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo using a minimum of set props and costume.Get ready for another evening of slick, fast-moving, farcical fun and bawdy sexual innuendo (did we mention the innuendo?) for adults only.Not suitable for under-16s.Tickets available online from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

Paul Hopkins’ Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wilburys ExperienceThe Cresset, February 4Now in its ninth year of touring, come and celebrate with the band as they commemorate 34 years since the Wilburys original album release and pay a tribute to The Big O, who died later the same year.

WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT?New Theatre, February 8Tina Turner fans will have the time of their lives with a night of high energy and feel-good rock-and-roll, performed by an all-live band. This joyous show features all the hits.

REMAINS OF LOGAN DANKWORTHStamford Arts Centre, February 8The third of Luke Wright’s trilogy of political verse plays looks at trust, fatherhood and family in the age of Brexit. The show was a big hit with audiences and reviewers at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe.