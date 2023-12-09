There's no place like home for panto star Cheryl

The final preparations are well and truly under way, so it won’t be long before Dorothy, Toto and friends take audiences off to see the wizard at The Cresset.

​Yes panto season is just around the corner – The Wonderful Wizard of Oz opens next Thursday – and while a number of cast members are well known to Cresset panto-goers, it will also be something of a homecoming for one of them – former EastEnder Cheryl Fergison, who plays Good Witch Glinda.

”The sounds of panto are definitely in the building now, as our cast have arrived to start rehearsals,” said Penny Hansen, The Cresset head of commercial activities.

"We’re stocking up on the ice creams and glitter and on Thursday 14th we’re off to Oz!

Former EastEnder Cheryl Fergison, who went to school in Bretton, is back at The Cresset for The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

"It’s looking like a fantastic show already and I’m really excited to be working with this cast. Cheryl Fergison grew up in Peterborough, in fact she went to Bretton Woods school so this is a real homecoming for her, and I think audiences are really going to enjoy the sense of fun she brings to the show.

"We’ve been working with our producer Stuart Morrison for 15 years now, and the one thing that’s guaranteed about his pantomimes is that it will be fun. Tickets are selling really fast, particularly pre-Christmas, so if there’s one piece of advice I’d give, it’s book your tickets now.”

The magical tale, from Stuart Morrison’s Second Star Productions, has captured the imagination of millions down the years and will once again be getting the Cresset pantomime treatment.

Headlining the cast, Cheryl Fergison is probably best known as the much-loved long-running character of Heather Trott in EastEnders, although she has quite a CV of stage and screen including several tours of The Wizard Of Oz!

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz opens at The Cresset on December 14

"It’s amazing to be back in Peterborough,” said Cheryl, “and what a wonderful show to come back to.

" I’m so pleased to be working on The Wizard of Oz with a great cast and crew, and all the team at The Cresset. We hope to see you there with all of your family and friends – there really is no place like home!”

TV’s Top Gadget Guru David McClelland returns to The Cresset stage after 10 years away, as the Tin Man. David is a familiar face on British television screens, starring in BBC1's Rip Off Britain, CBBC Newsround, BBC Right On The Money, and more. He also has a passion for the stage including panto of course.

Also coming back to The Cresset is Andrew Crawford as The Scarecrow. Andrew played The Beast in

the 2021 production of Beauty & The Beast.

Cresset regular Victoria Jane returns to play Dorothy, while local actor George Dee, a feature of Cresset panto season for 16 years, plays The Wizard.

Star of last year’s show and returning to find his courage is Edward Simpson as The Cowardly Lion.

And last but certainly not least, Katie Paine takes on the role of The Wicked Witch Of The West.

As always, dozens of talented local performers will star alongside the principal cast on the way to the Emerald City,