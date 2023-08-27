The Wizard of Oz: The Cresset teases panto as EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison snapped for launch photos

The Wizard of Oz cast performs for the camera at The Cresset's press call.

The Cresset and Stuart Morrison’s Second Star Productions have announced details of their pantomime for 2023 – The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

This magical tale has captured the imagination of millions and the Cresset will be giving it the full pantomime treatment.

Join Dorothy and Toto on the original road trip as they make their way to Oz, meeting some familiar friends along the way.

Headlining this year’s cast is Cheryl Fergison as the Good Witch Glinda!

Cheryl is probably best known as the much-loved long-running character of Heather Trott in Eastenders!

Star of both stage and screen, she has appeared in numerous TV shows including Doctor Who, Little Britain, The IT Crowd and Casualty, and her theatre credits include Dance With Death, Menopause The Musical, Chicago, and several tours of The Wizard Of Oz.

Returning to the Cresset after 10 years is David McClelland as The Tin Man!

‘TV’s Top Gadget Guru’ David is a familiar face on our screens, starring in BBC1's Rip Off Britain, CBBC Newsround, BBC Right On The Money, Steph’s Packed Lunch, Crimewatch Live, Watchdog and The One Show.

Whilst best known for his work on TV, David has a passion for the stage; his credits include; Grimm's Tales, Blood Brothers, Much Ado About Nothing, and The Blue Room, not to mention an abundance of Pantomimes around the UK .

Also coming back to The Cresset is Andrew Crawford as The Scarecrow!

Andrew studied Media Performance at Salford Uni where he met Joseph Chambers (Mr Smee from Peter Pan last year!) and in 2012 they began working on The Rhyme Rocket for Cbeebies, and together founded Laugh N Learn, a touring children's theatre company.

Victoria Jane also makes a Cresset return starring as Dorothy.

She has performed all over the world with some big names like Barney the Dinosaur, Sesame Street, Madagascar Live, Fireman Sam and In The Night Garden Live. Victoria is an actress, children’s presenter, puppeteer, skin artist, and voice over artist.

Cresset Panto regulars will know George Dee – who stars as the Wizard! George grew up in Peterborough and has been performing in Cresset Pantomimes for an incredible 16 years.

Finding his courage is Edward Simpson as The Cowardly Lion! Edward has appeared in Illyria's summer tour of Pride and Prejudice.

And last but certainly not least, after her fantastic run as Wendy/Mermaid in Peter Pan last year, there is Katie Paine as The Wicked Witch Of The West!

Katie has starred in many theatre productions, including Heathers UK Tour, We Will Rock You, Godspell, Seussical, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, You Don't Bring Me Flowers and many more!

As always, talented local performers will star alongside the principal cast, with open auditions taking place on Sunday, September 3, at The Cresset.

The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz runs at The Cresset from December 14-31.

Tickets are priced from £16.50 with group offers available.