The Wizard of Oz - a joyous, cheesy pop song singalong and more

If your idea of a festive fun is a couple of hours of song and dance, with plenty of laughs, then Peterborough’s Cresset Theatre has a treat in store for you.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, this year’s panto (it fits the genre loosely as is The Cresset’s way), is a joyous, cheesy pop song singalong with a whole bunch of terrific characters blown from Kansas to Oz.

The sets are dazzlingly bright, the costumes sparkly – and while the older members of the feet tap their feet along with tunes from down the years, the youngsters can’t help but laugh and cheer at the silliness of it all… especially a 6ft tall Toto cocking his leg on a talking tree!

Former EastEnder Cheryl Fergison stands up nicely as the Good Witch Glinda - she sings a bit and for comic effect there’s a “duff duff” and a Walford gag! It is a nice contrast with The Wicked Witch Of The West Katie Paine, not too menacing and she can belt out a song too.

I enjoyed Edward Simpson’s Cowardly Lion and David McClelland’s Tin Man, but Scarecrow Andrew Crawford was the pick of the three – he just came across as very funny without really telling any jokes – the costume and make-up helped.

Young Cresset panto veteran George Dee delivered as the not very powerful Wizard while another firm favourite with the Bretton audience Victoria Jane was outstanding as Dorothy. A super voice and great interaction with everyone on stage, moving the story on nicely with customary audience participation.

Last but not least a special mention for the youngest members of the cast – the wonderfully talented local children making up the ensemble – dancing their hearts out and having the time of their life. Great to see.

Tickets for shows up to December 31 at www.cresset.co.uk

