The closure for remedial work after the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete was a bodyblow for the Peterborough Gang Show which has been preparing for its 75th annual gang show there in November.

The last-minute search for a new venue – Ormiston Bushfield Academy’s theatre space – has helped but still leaves the Scout Association with a massive headache ahead of the performances there from November 9-11.

It is a shorter run than originally planned, with fewer shows in a smaller venue.

Peterborough Gang Show rehearsal at Nova Academy in Bretton

Karen Gordon, one of the organisers, said: "It has been an absolute nightmare losing the Key Theatre like that but we could not just cancel, we couldn’t let the kids down.

"We have a cast of 80, aged from 8 to 19, and for some of them it would have been the first time they will have been on a stage, their first experience of performing in a proper theatre in front of an audience and now we have had to tell them we are moving."

She added: "They have been rehearsing for months, and in the run up to the show two even three times a week. We could not just say we were not doing it.

"But we desperately need help with just a few weeks to go.”

Karen said the sets built for the Key stage could no longer be used, and in years gone by the theatre would have sold the tickets on their behalf, look after the props, sets and costumes for the whole time they were in. Now, moving to a school with limited access, it was going to prove difficult. Any they were facing the prospect of making a big loss.

"We need people to get behind the show and buy tickets so the children get to perform to a full theatre, but we also need volunteers to help with drinks at the interval, and back stage for instance,” she added.