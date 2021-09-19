The return of rural concerts

Granny's Attic coming to Upwood Village Hall

The popular concerts, which feature the best in folk, acoustic, roots and Americana music, had to be put on hold during the pandemic.

UVH Performing Arts Events, run by the village hall as a community-based project, has organised the concerts since 2009, with the intention of providing high quality concerts in an intimate rural venue.

Concert organiser Doug McLeod said: “It has been a very difficult time for small venues such as ours, but even more difficult for the artists we book, who saw their livelihood disappear overnight. It has taken close collaboration between ourselves, agents and artists themselves to reach this point where the hall can once again stage live concerts.”

Daoiri Farrell coming to Upwood Village Hall

The autumn programme kicks off next Friday (September 24) with the welcome return of the talented trio, Granny’s Attic.

Featuring the amazing virtuoso melodeon and concertina playing of Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne, along with George Sansome (guitar, vocals) and Lewis Wood (violin, vocals), Granny’s Attic play the English tradition with verve, energy and their own inimitable style. Since 2009 they have toured across the UK and Europe and been heralded for their lively performances, and delivery and selection of traditional songs and original music.

Tickets are £14 for this concert.

This is followed on Thursday, October 21, by Scottish band Salt House (£14).

Fara coming to Upwood Village Hall

Jenny Sturgeon (vocals, harmonium, guitar), Ewan MacPherson (vocals, guitar) and Lauren MacColl (vocals, fiddle, viola) are highly respected musicians in their own right, but together they produce exquisite music which draws inspiration from their native landscape and wildlife.

On Thursday, October 28, the force that is FARA (£17) finally make their hotly anticipated second visit to UVH following two aborted dates over the last year.

The new decade marks an exciting new chapter for Orkney’s fabulous fiddle-led band, as founding frontwomen: Jean Leslie, Catriona Price and Kristan Harvey welcome young Highland pianist Rory Matheson to the line-up. Phenomenal tunes, captivating songs, exceptional musicianship and mad as a box of frogs!

Finally, Irish singer and bouzouki player, Daoiri Farrell (£15), will be performing at the hall on Thursday, November 11. This is a rearranged date for his sold out concert from March 2020 so ticket availability is for returns only.

Salt House coming to Upwood Village Hall