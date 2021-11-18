The pubs and clubs to get your music fix this week

A Skillz will be at the Bar Bloc reunion at Charters on Friday

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has an Original Acoustic Night featuring Pembroke Tenneson, Meg McPartlin and Richard Hall from 8.30pm;

Brewery Tap in Westgate has The Sensational 70s & 80s – PURE DISCO by resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm to late. Free entry;

Coyotes Bar in Northminster has Karaoke every Thursday from 8pm;

FRIDAY:

Charters, Town Bridge, has Bar Bloc Reunion. Pimpsoul, Eclectic Ballroom, Bar Bloc and Charters Bar presents the Bar Bloc Reunion from 10pm - 3am and it is tickets only. DJs on the night are A Skillz (Pictured), Pimpsoul, Double S and Eclectic Ballroom.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Black Rose - 9.30pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Children of the Revolution on their Last Dance tour before they take a break from playing; Starts 9pm, open to all, and free entry.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Disco Inferno – DJ Theodore Supafly with 60s, 70s, Funk & Disco. From 9pm to 1am. Free entry;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Retrolux;

Coyotes Bar in Northminster has live music from Back To The Eighties;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Broadcasters from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside);

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

SATURDAY:

Coyotes Bar, Northminster, has The 707 from 9pm with support from Tash Hou;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Superunknowns - 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Porky Pig;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The One Eyed Cats from 9pm, open to all, and free entry;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. From 9pm – 2am, free entry;

Charters has Generation 5pan – Blues, Rock classics and R&B from the 50s , 60s and 70s. From 10pm, free entry;

Woolpack, Stanground, has CJ Hatt from 8.30pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Dirty Rumour from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside);

Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am, resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Serenity – videos from 5pm, DJ from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Soulful Strut DJ Session - 2pm to 6pm;

Charters has Pembroke Tenneson, an Anglo-American singer songwriter. Expect a mix of self-penned hits plus popular covers with a twist. From 3pm, free entry.

Embe in Cowgate has open mic from 6pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions with Oakleas Rise from 3pm - 5pm (Inside);

Rhythm Room has Karaoke. Doors open from 5pm; Coyotes Bar has Karaoke every Sunday from 8pm;

The Ploughman, Werrington, has Sunday Funday from 3pm to 6pm with Salmon Dave;

MONDAY:

Pizzar Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has singer Tash Hou from 7pm to 10pm;

TUESDAY:

Coyotes Bar in Northminster has Karaoke every Tuesday from 8pm;

Pizza Parlour has karaoke from 7pm;

WEDNESDAY:

Pizza Parlour has Cecil Farayi with the sounds of Soul & Motown.