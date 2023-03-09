The places to go for a good night out in Peterborough this weekend
Swing & Bass pioneers at The Met and some of the best bands around
Mista Trick Collective
Met Lounge, March 11
This high-energy 7-piece swing & bass band was founded by Bristol based DJ, Mista Trick, who is at the forefront of the swing & bass scene across the UK and Europe, and instrumental in developing the popular Swing & Bass record label and club nights in London.
After mixing live elements into his remixes, introducing impressive musicians, rappers, and vintage swing vocalists, Elle & The Pocket Belles, the Mista Trick Collective was born.
This musical fusion is in a league of its own, taking swing & bass to the next level. Mixing vintage, vaudeville vibes with distinctly down and dirty drum & bass, the resulting sound is like the lovechild of a wartime knees-up in an underground rave!
There’s also East Angles Brass and the Strictly Soulful DJs.
THURSDAY (March 9th):
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Last Hour Stand from 8.30pm
Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;.
FRIDAY (10th):
Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Steamin’ Blues with internationally renowned bass player Colin Hodgkinson and Marcus Bonfanti (Ten Years After) from 8pm, a fundraiser for Heltwate School. Tickets are £15 and can be reserved by emailing Hannah on [email protected]
Charters has Peterborough music collective House Sessions from 8pm – house and funky disco beats with Twix and Josh;
Met Lounge has former Iron Maiden frontman Blayze Bayley with guests Absolva;
The Ostrich Inn has Candy Twist from 9.30pm;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Highway Star from 9pm playing 70s Classic Rock covers;
Brewery Tap, Westgate, has JazzFunktion – a live DJ set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dirty Rumour;
The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Joe Drury
SATURDAY (11th):
The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm;
Yard of Ale has Porky Pig;
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Frankly My Dear with American 60s & 70s Rock. free entry;
Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen’s Saturday Night Groove. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Cuttin’ Loose from 9pm playing Rock, Pop and Boogie covers;
The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Toxic Blondes;
Charters has Broken Heroes from 10pm, a four-piece rock covers band;
Peterborough Conservative Club has Leigh Hitch. Members free, guests £3;
Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Highway Star from 9pm – 11.30pm;
Unit 19, Godric Square, has House Sessions bringing the underground vibe with Here We Aren’t Peterborough, 8pm-4am, featuring MA, Edge, Twix and Levi Mann. Tickets at skiddle.com
SUNDAY (12th):
The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm, followed by Jimmy Doherty from 4.45pm;
Charters has Mellow Submarine, a three-piece acoustic tribute to the Beatles from 3-6pm;
TUESDAY (13th):
The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Open Mic Night;
Brewery Tap has Tuesday Pub Quiz - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets cash jackpot!
