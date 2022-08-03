The pick of what's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

Ostrichfest takes place at The Ostrich in North Street, Peterborough, this weekend

OSTRICHFEST

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, today until Sunday

Four days of music featuring The High Rollers, Mark Stevens, Frankly My Dear, Salmon Dave, Bent Back Tulips, Palmy Ukulele Band and Johnny Quinn.

THURSDAY:The Ostrich Inn has The High Rollers from 8.30pm;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has its first weekly Quiz Night from 8pm- teams of up to 6, £1 per person and prizes for first second and third.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – Free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher.FRIDAY:

The Chalkboard, Peterborough Embankment, has an evening of jazz with Chris Watson and Laurette Evelyn from 7.30pm

Bijou has Acoustic Sessions with the amazing Stacey Christina performing live from 6.45pm in the Bijou Bar; plus Jongleurs Comedy Club from 8pm in the Bijou Basement;Charters has DJ Lez Wheeler “Now that’s what I call an 80’s Boat party part 2” from 8pm, free entry;The Ostrich Inn has Mark Stevens from 7pm and Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Circa.73 from 9pm (free admission);Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash from 9pm till late. Free entry;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Blacktop Sunrise;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Karaoke (inside);SATURDAY:

Bijou has Basement Sessions with CJ Hatt performing live in the Bijou Basement from 8pm;The Ostrich Inn has Salmon Dave from 5pm and Bent Back Tulips from 9.30pm;Iron Horse Ranch House has Ska Souls 8.30pm - 11pm (Inside);

The Crown has Under The Covers from 9pm (free admission)Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Stealer, free entry;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen – top tunes from the 70’s to now! From 9pm – 3am. Free entry;Charters has Beats on the barge with DJ Pat Unwin and guest DJ Matt Charge from 3-9pm – playing funk, house, reggae, soul, hip hop and boogie. Free entry;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Palmy Ukulele Band from 2.30pm and Johnny Quinn from 5pm;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Acoustic Sessions with You And I from 3pm – 6pm;Charters has Jazz underground from 12-3pm – live Jazz DJ Set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews. Free entry; followed by Blackout UK from 3-6pm;.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Caustic Lights from 2pm to 5pm playing Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll and Dance chart covers (free admission);Iron Horse Ranch House has Raft Race Exit Party from 12noon with live music from Jessies Ghost 1pm – 3pm, The Money Shot 3.30pm – 4.30pm and 5pm – 6pmBrewery Tap has Open Mic night from 6-11pm, Free entry.

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Bon Rogers White from 7pm-10pm;WEDNESDAY:

Bijou has Cinema club;