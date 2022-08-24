The pick of the things to do in Peterborough this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorney Music Festival returns to Bedford Hall this weekend.

THORNEY LIVE CHARITY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Bedford Hall, Thorney, August 28

Gates open at 11.30am, with music starting at 12.30pm: Performing are 12.30pm -The Tour*Ettes; 2pm – Very Beautiful South; 3.30pm – Groove Cartell; 5pm -The CoPolice; 7pm- Last Minute Brigade. Joe Drury will be playing in between the bands. Admission is £10 (accompanied under 16s.free) This year's charities are EACH, NGNPUK and The Duke of Bedford School.

COMMUNITY PICNIC (for Ukraine Independence Day.)

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orton Mere, beneath the Nene Park flyover, August 27, 12pm-6pm

There will be plenty to enjoy including games, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, children’s entertainment and music. No need to book, just pop along on the day.

SUMMER FINE FOOD MARKETBurghley House, August 27-29More than 45 quality food producers will set up stalls in the picturesque Chestnut and Stable Courtyards. Showcasing the best in local and international produce, among exhibitors will be Amo La Pizza!, selling Italian sourdough wood fired pizzas and Sicilian cannolis in lemon cream; The Brownie Company, with its hand-stirred single batch brownies; and Bad Boy Cider, offering not only its artisan cider, but also food including smoked long dogs, beef brisket and homemade slaw and sauces.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSKey Theatre, August 30-September 3The Revellers are back on stage with this classic horror comedy musical with fantastic musical numbers such as Skid Row, Somewhere that’s Green, Suddenly Seymour and Feed Me.

CROWLAND ABBEY FLOWER FESTIVAL

August 26-29

The Flower Festival is back, and the theme this year is 'Church Seasons' . Open 10am to 5pm, except for Sunday when it opens at Noon. Entry is free although donations are always appreciated.

MOOMIN STORIESQueensgate, August 25, 27, 31 and September 2Enjoy interactive storytelling sessions with Millie and Bert on a wonderfully magical and immersive set. Children will be invited to play games and to imagine what might happen next …Plus A pick up a trail sheet and be challenged to go around the centre hunting for seven Moomins characters.

KramerDurcan Duo (Violin & Piano)St John’s Church, city centre, August 30, 1pmThe Tuesdays Till Two summer season concludes with a violin and piano duo KramerDurcan Duo. Admission is free, but those who are able to afford it are asked to make a donation.

HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN

Showcase Cinema, August 27/28

Maestro André Rieu will present his brand-new summer concert, Happy Days Are Here Again, against the backdrop of the stunning Vrijthof Square in his beloved hometown of Maastricht.

PROUD TO BE POSH

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, until September 4

The exhibition brings to life the journey of Peterborough United over the last 88 years through a collection of images, film, personal memories, and memorabilia