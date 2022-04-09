Strictly Soulful at Liberation in Peterborough featured guest Nicky Blackmarket

The night Strictly Soulful brought Nicky Blackmarket to Peterborough

The Strictly Soulful takeover of Liberation in Peterborough last week was a huge night out - as these photos show.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 7:00 am

The monthly collaboartion at the New Road venue saw Nicky Blackmarket playing a two-hour DJ Set of the History of Jungle and Drum & Bass, alongside MC Bassman.

There was also support on the night from DJ Quest , Instant. Kloak, Sincere, Dsire, Sparka MC, Linden D & Drax MC.

The next Strictly Soulful night at Liberation is on May 6 featuring Halogenix & MC Fokus.

Strictly Soulful at Liberation

Strictly Soulful at Liberation

Strictly Soulful at Liberation

Strictly Soulful at Liberation

