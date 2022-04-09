The night Strictly Soulful brought Nicky Blackmarket to Peterborough

The monthly collaboartion at the New Road venue saw Nicky Blackmarket playing a two-hour DJ Set of the History of Jungle and Drum & Bass, alongside MC Bassman.
There was also support on the night from DJ Quest , Instant. Kloak, Sincere, Dsire, Sparka MC, Linden D & Drax MC.
The next Strictly Soulful night at Liberation is on May 6 featuring Halogenix & MC Fokus.
