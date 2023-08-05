The Cresset this autumn - all roads lead to Oz

​There’s plenty to celebrate this year, in fact; as well as the major milestone, there’s a host of new performing arts opportunities, and exciting future plans thanks to a £5.1M Youth Investment fund grant.

The Birthday Party takes place on August 20, and everyone’s invited to mark 45 years since Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opened the doors to the Bretton complex.

The party will be a free community celebration, reflecting on The Cresset’s history, celebrating where it is now, and where it is headed.

The Cresset's Autumn season

The day will be filled with local live talent performances, fun and games for all the family, and plenty of cake.

For young local talent, The Cresset Arts & Theatre School (CATS) have got plenty to keep you occupied – Summer School returns on 7th August, in September there are the auditions for young performers to join the cast of this year’s Christmas Panto, The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz, and around 80 local performers will be starring in an exciting production of Nativity! The Musical in November.

If live music is your gig, here’s what’s coming up this season: The UK Rock Show (1st September), 80s Live! (15th September), The Story Of Guitar Heroes (28th September), The Big Country Music Show (8th October) and Kenny Thomas (28th November) to whet the appetite.

Looking for a laugh? Brian Conley will be on stage on 24th September, Kevin Bloody Wilson on 5th November and The Roy Chubby Brown Show on 1st December.

There are some fantastic tribute acts on the way too, including The Sound Of Springsteen (7th September), King Of Pop: Navi (22nd September), ColdPlace (5th October), The King’s Voice: Gordon Hendricks as Elvis (6th October), The Upbeat Beatles (12th October) The Rocket Man (16th November), and Legend: The Music Of Bob Marley (30th November).

Or if you are looking something a bit different? What about Crazy Bingo Party (9th September), Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing (20th September), Dame Joan Collins: Behind The Shoulder Pads (3rd October), Do You Believe In Ghosts? (11th October), Slay Queenz (13th October), The Makings Of A Murderer (14th November) and Cirque – The Greatest Show (19th November).

And there is plenty for the young ones, of course, starting this weekend with Kev F Sutherland’s Comic Art Masterclass (4th August – two classes!). There is also Pop Divas Live! (24th October), Fireman Sam Saves The Circus (25th October – two shows), Nativity! The Musical (1st-4th November) and, of course, The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz from 14th-31st December.

Yes, The Cresset and Stuart Morrison’s Second Star Productions invite you to join Dorothy and Toto on the original road trip as they make their way to Oz, meeting some familiar friends along the way.

The all-star cast includes the fabulous Cheryl Fergison as the Good Witch Glinda – she’s best known as Heather Trott in Eastenders.