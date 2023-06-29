The Cresset Theatre: All you need to know about upcoming July events - including Lost In Music

​JULY

Friday 7th July – Lost In Music: One Night At The Disco

The night out of the year that you need more than ever, is back! Get ready to get LOST IN MUSIC! The show that everyone is talking about, now even BIGGER! Join us as we recreate the magical 70s and let us take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco!

Grab your platforms and flares for a journey back in time to when ABBA dominated the charts.

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles! So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of disco! With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more! It’s the feel-good show of the year! Lose yourself with us and leave your troubles at home!

Tickets – general - £30.00, concessions - £28.00

Friday 14th July – Thank ABBA For The Music

Grab your platforms and flares for a journey back in time to when ABBA dominated the charts and ruled the airwaves! Thank ABBA For The Music is a two-hour theatre spectacular that captures all of the magic and excitement of one of pop history's most successful and entertaining live bands.

Featuring all of ABBA's greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take A Chance On Me, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Knowing Me Knowing You, Fernando, Super Trouper and many more! With stunning costumes, a 7-piece live band, interactive video projection, some tongue-in- cheek Swedish humour, and of course ABBA’s spectacular trademark harmonies - this is the ultimate feel-good party show! ABBA and 70’s fancy dress optional...but encouraged!

Tickets – general - £27.00, concessions - £25.00

Thursday 20th July – Lipstick On Your Collar

Lipstick On Your Collar is back with a new show for 2023!

Step back in time to the golden era of music where the jukebox roared and feet didn't touch the floor. Get your dancing shoes at the ready, grab yourself a milkshake and relax - you are in for an evening of back to back hits from the 1950s and 60s!

From the birth of Rock n Roll through to the Beat Group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, the show is packed with over forty hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black and many more.

Performed by a full live band, featuring some of the country's top musicians, this incredible show features excellent vocals, tight harmonies and an infectious sense of fun.

Dancing in the aisles is strictly compulsory so bring your dancing shoes and let the good times roll!

Tickets – general - £24.00

Friday 21st July – Disco For Grown Ups

The DISCOS FOR GROWN UPS pop-up disco party is coming to The Cresset.

Get glittered up for a fun and fab night of dancing with people your own age to all your favourite 70s, 80s and 90s dance floor classics Its going to be a boogie night to remember!

Dance the night away to all your favourite disco, soul and feel good pop hits you love from Donna Summer, Depeche Mode, Earth Wind and Fire, Chic, Sister Sledge, Odyssey, Chaka Khan, ABBA, Madonna, Robin S, Erasure, Bee Gees, Candi Staton, Faithless and many more...

Fully licensed bar and plenty of parking at the venue

Doors open 7.15pm, dancing from 8.00pm to 11.30pm, last entry 9.30pm

Over 18's only.

Tickets –

General - £15.50

Friday 28th July – Killer Rhapsody: A Night Of Queen

A night Of Queen Performed by Killer Rhapsody.

The hottest and most riveting tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen.

A performance synonymous with the energy and passion of one of the world’s biggest bands, Killer Rhapsody use their years of experience in live music to produce one of the most genuine and authentic Queen and Freddie Mercury experiences.

Performing a spectacular show, running for over 2 hours long; featuring both the mega hits and deeper cuts.

Any major or casual QUEEN fan is in for an amazing time you will not forget.

