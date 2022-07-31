Take a look at what Autumn brings to The Cresset

Bebopalula

Forbidden Nights

September 1

Abandon your inhibitions at the door as the talented cast of acrobats, live male vocalists, fire acts, aerial artists and world-renowned circus performers flip and spin across the stage in this high-octane show.

Genesis Connected

September 2

Genesis Connected is a UK tribute show celebrating the music of Genesis alongside the hits of Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & The Mechanics. This show has an incredible mix of material, from atmospheric anthems to chart toppers and the biggest hits.

Sinderella (Adult Pantomime)

September 7

You are officially invited to The Royal Ball this Autumn as Adult Panto Tour return with the most magical, naughty tale of them all, Sinderella, with sparkling sets and costumes, a filthy laugh-a- minute script and an all-star drag cast.

The Real Thing

September 11

The Real Thing with original vocalists Chris Amoo and Dave Smith plus a live 5-piece band are on tour

promoting their first new album of original material in 44 years.

The Illegal Eagles

September 14

The World’s Official No.1 Eagles tribute returns in 2022 for another outstanding show featuring the very best from the Eagles’ repertoire!

Russell Kane Live: The Essex Variant

September 15

Russell Kane’s gut-punch funny, searing, award-winning take on the past two years. This high-octane

show brings nuclear-energy belly laughs and pant-wetting observations.

Celine - My Heart Will Go On

September 16

A stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time! Starring January Butler as Celine Dion alongside an outstanding live band.

Thank You For The Music

September 18

Calling all Dancing Queens, this is your night to say Thank You For The Music!

Tina LIVE

September 20

Starring Julie Nevada as Tina, this fully live energetic show charts the life and career of one of the world’s most iconic performers – Tina Turner, The Queen of Rock.

Jack Dee: Off The Telly

September 21

Join Jack Dee for an evening of entertainment (food and beverages not included) in his new stand-up tour.

ADELE: The Journey So Far

September 22

Stacey Lee takes you on a journey through Adele’s musical and personal life.

Endless Love

September 23

The ultimate feel-good show celebrating the music of legendary hit makers Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. Starring a sensational cast and packed with classic Motown smash hits!

80’s Party Night

September 24

Get ready to party and enjoy the fantastic 80’s disco, loads of fun and games plus a spectacular fancy dress competition!

Be Bop A Lula

September 25

The West End hit celebrates the giants of rock n roll – Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury and Buddy Holly.

Comedy Club

September 30

Four up-and-coming comedians are given their time in the spotlight in Peterborough’s longest running comedy night!

OCTOBER

Frankie Allen Live

October 5

Move from your seat at your peril. Frankie Allen pulls no punches, bringing classic stand-up comedy to a new generation.

You Win Again - Celebrating the Music of the Bee Gees

October 6

Celebrating the songs of music royalty, the Bee Gees. This fabulously authentic production ensures the Gibb brothers’ incredible legacy of classic hit songs is well and truly stayin’ alive!

The Power Ballad Show

October 7

An evening of epic songs from one of the most emotionally charged periods in music history. Experience hit after hit from artists such as Bon Jovi, Tina Turner, Aerosmith, Roxette, Bonnie Tyler, Alice Cooper and many more.

Roy Chubby Brown

October 8

After 50 years in show business Roy Chubby Brown has proven himself time and time again.

Live Concert in Aid of Wymondham Air Ambulance

October 9

Get ready for a fantastic tribute to some of the most iconic artists of the 50’s and 60’s in support of the East Anglia Air Ambulance! The Bootleg Shadows and The Hijacked Hollies bring you classic hits including Apache, Foot Tapper, Atlantis, Bus Stop, Carrie Anne and many more!

Fleetwood Machine

October 13

Fleetwood Machine stay true to the spirit and sound of the original Fleetwood Mac classics – replicating the unique sounds of Lindsey Buckingham and Peter Green’s guitars, the intricate drum patterns of Mick Fleetwood and the haunting vocal harmonies that are Fleetwood Mac’s trademark!

The Image of Cliff Richard

October 14

Kytsun Wolfe and his band The Sounds of The Shadows will celebrate Sir Cliff Richard’s music – and birthday.

Mum’s The Word

October 16

The stuff nobody tells you about parenthood...until it’s too late. An uplifting, honest, heart-warming show that will have you both roaring with laughter and reaching for the tissues – an emotional ride through pregnancy pitfalls to teenage tantrums.

Psychology of Serial Killers with Jennifer Rees

October 18

Giving even the most dedicated true crime fan new insights to the phenomenon of serial homicide. Host Jennifer Rees has taught criminology, crime scene investigation and forensic psychology in both Further and Higher Education.

Rob Auton - The Crowd Show

October 21

The Crowd Show is a comedy/theatre/spoken word show about crowds by award-winning writer, actor and podcaster Rob Auton.

Strong Enough - Cher

October 21

Taking you on a musical journey from the Dark Lady days to the rocking 80’s perm days, the show features all the

classic hits including Turn Back Time, I Found Someone, Believe, Strong Enough and many more!

Chris McCausland: Speaky Blinder

October 22

One of the UK’s top stand-ups Chris McCausland with a show about life, family, and loads of other nonsense as well!

Howard Jones Acoustic Trio with Nick Beggs &Robin Boult

October 23

Hailed by many as an electronic music pioneer, Howard Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past three decades. .

Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare: Macbeth

October 26

The smash-hit, internationally acclaimed, multi sell-out fringe phenomenon is touring the UK with one of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays, Macbeth.

The Greatest Hits of Motown - How Sweet It Is

October 27

First class music with the slickest choreography and an amazing band with songs from multiple legendary artistes!

The Sensational 60s Experience 2022

October 28

Four legends of the 60’s will deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.

Comedy Club

October 28

Four up-and-coming comedians are given their time in the spotlight.