Summer Sundays at Charters - here's who's on and when

Charters Summer Sundays returns later this month with a terrific line-up of outdoor entertainment in the beer garden taking you all the way through to the end of September.
By Brad Barnes
Published 3rd May 2024, 08:42 BST

Teddy Newberry kick things off on May 26 with the first of the free, weekly 3pm sessions (hopefully) in the sun!

Here’s how summer is looking.

June 2: Austin Gold.

June 9: Relentless UK.

June16: Groove Cartell.

June 23: Band From County Hell.

June 30: Blackout UK.

July 7: Velocity.

July 14: Cosmic Rodney.

July 21: The Contacts.

July 28: The Gangsters.

August 4: The Dead Geoffreys.

August 11: High Rollers.

August 18: Scooted’n’Booted.

August 25: Outlaw Eagles .

September 1: Mr Griff.

September 8: The Lone Celtic Harper.

September 15: Mark Stevens.

September 22: Lexie Green.

September 29: Dan Poole.

*On June 23 there will be also a ticketed event – Charlie Harper + Gizz Butt from 7.30pm (Top Deck). Tickets £15 from www.charters-bar.com

