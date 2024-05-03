Summer Sundays at Charters - here's who's on and when

Teddy Newberry kick things off on May 26 with the first of the free, weekly 3pm sessions (hopefully) in the sun!
Here’s how summer is looking.
June 2: Austin Gold.
June 9: Relentless UK.
June16: Groove Cartell.
June 23: Band From County Hell.
June 30: Blackout UK.
July 7: Velocity.
July 14: Cosmic Rodney.
July 21: The Contacts.
July 28: The Gangsters.
August 4: The Dead Geoffreys.
August 11: High Rollers.
August 18: Scooted’n’Booted.
August 25: Outlaw Eagles .
September 1: Mr Griff.
September 8: The Lone Celtic Harper.
September 15: Mark Stevens.
September 22: Lexie Green.
September 29: Dan Poole.
*On June 23 there will be also a ticketed event – Charlie Harper + Gizz Butt from 7.30pm (Top Deck). Tickets £15 from www.charters-bar.com