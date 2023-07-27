Sughra Ahmed: Meet the woman driving Peterborough's cultural strategy

Sughra Ahmed’s experience is diverse and wide-ranging. She has previously worked with organisations including the Universities of Birmingham, Yale and Stanford, the United Nations, and is the founder and director of Brilliant Burnley, a community organisation. As a Peterborough resident, her passion for culture and the arts is clear.

Sughra said: “I am delighted and honoured to be leading the Peterborough Cultural Alliance. I will bring new leadership, opportunity and accessibility to all of our communities, whether urban or rural, new or old, and of all ages and backgrounds. I’m especially passionate about raising our cultural profile to heights that inspire people across the country and the world, where we will be known for inclusivity, accessibility and vibrancy.”

The Peterborough Cultural Alliance is a partnership of 18 Peterborough groups and organisations who have come together to celebrate and increase the breadth and diversity of our cultural life in the city. They are supported by Arts Council England and the Combined Authority’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Sughra Ahmed, the new MD of the Peterborough Cultural Alliance

Co-chair of the Alliance Sarah Haythornthwaite of Peterborough Presents said: “We’re delighted that Sughra Ahmed will be joining us as our new Director. We were impressed by her approach to partnership working and her passion and ambition for driving forward the cultural offer in Peterborough. Her experience of working across different sectors and engaging with new audiences is just what the PCA needs to move forward.”