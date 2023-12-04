Stunning Mars exhibition to arrive at Peterborough Cathedral in the new year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stunning artwork showing The Red Planet in all it’s glory will go on display at Peterborough Cathedral in the New year.

This January, The Cathedral will be proudly hosting Mars: War & Peace, an extraordinary new artwork from pioneering artist Luke Jerram.

Following on from his other extraordinary astronomical artworks Museum of the Moon and Gaia, this incredible artwork will be presented with a new soundtrack in the Nave, a space to encourage peaceful contemplation from 9th - 29th January 2024.

The red planet will arrive in Peterborough in January for a spellbinding exhibition. Photo: Dave Parry, Press Association

Head of Marketing & Communications at Peterborough Cathedral, Paul Stainton said: “We at the Cathedral are delighted to bring Luke Jerram's latest piece of artwork to the city in January. This incredible piece of work will be free to view for all during the daytime, giving families right across the city, something to look forward to in the New Year."

Mars: War & Peace provides an opportunity for the public to consider the history of human conflict around the world, and visitors will feel transported to the inhospitable desert wasteland of Mars, whilst also reflecting on the realities of war for ordinary communities on our planet.

Artist Luke Jerram said: “Mars: War & Peace follows on from my other touring astronomical artworks Museum of the Moon and Gaia, and allows a close encounter with the Martian planet. I hope that visitors will feel transported to its inhospitable desert wasteland and in comparison, really value our life on Earth.”

Accompanying the Mars sculpture is a newly created sound composition by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones. Featuring the sounds of seas, deserts and clips from NASA missions to Mars, it also incorporates the sounds of distant bombing and people marching, as if to war.

The artwork will be free to view during normal Cathedral hours. On selected evenings, you can come and bathe in it’s ethereal, spellbinding glow for just £3pp.

This is the first time that Mars: War & Peace has been displayed in a Cathedral, and a series of events to encourage contemplation not just of the beauty of the red planet but the vast wonder of space and creation have also been planned.