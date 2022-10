Strictly stars Karen and Gorka are turning up the heat!

Firedance comes to Peterborough New Theatre in 2023

And Peterborough fans can join both stars, sizzling dancers and mesmerising fire specialists in a captivating dance-off inspired by the timeless movie blockbusters Romeo & Juliet, Moulin Rouge, Carmen and West Side Story when the show comes to Peterborough’s New Theatre on February 23.

Soundtracked by a sensational live band, expect to hear an eclectic mix of Latin, Rock and Pop music from artists such as Camilla Cabello, Jason Derulo, Gregory Porter, Gypsy Kings, J.Lo, Marc Anthony and many more.Firedance will take audiences on a journey through the best of Latin and contemporary dance, igniting passion as Karen and Gorka turn up the heat .

Karen said: “I am so excited to be reuniting with Gorka to bring you Firedance: Reignite in 2023. Creating and performing this incredible show earlier this year has been a career highlight and we are taking things to another level with original dances, new music and lot more fire! We can’t wait to show you what we have created with this second chapter of the Firedance story.”

Gorka added: “Firedance is back! Karen and I are so excited to dance up a storm for you in 2023.”

Most Popular