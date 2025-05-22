Strictly star Kai's dance show comes to Peterborough - and what's on elsewhere

World class dance extravaganza, comedy from Julian Clary, In The Night Garden for the kids and 80s soulsters Loose Ends at The Met Lounge.

KAI – EVOLUTION

New Theatre, May 24

Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington promises an enthralling journey through various dance genres, showcasing his versatility and passion for dance. The show will feature breathtaking choreography, stunning visuals, and an incredible cast of dancers. Expect a mix of classic Ballroom, Latin, and innovative dance routines that highlight Kai’s extraordinary skill and creativity.

See Kai- Evolution at New Theatre on Saturday.

BEAUTY and the BEAST, Key Theatre, May 27-31

PODS take you into the enchanted world of Broadway’s classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, it includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Read the full preview

JULIAN CLARY: Fistful of Clary, New Theatre, May 22

You’ve heard of The Man With No Name? Well, here’s The Man With No Shame. After the huge, sell-out success of A Fistful of Clary last year, the renowned comedian is fixing to saddle up and head out once again. Age range 16+

Revival 3 with special guests Loose Ends

The Met Lounge, May 25

Peterborough goes back to the classic Jazz Funk & Soul days of the 80's - with special guests Loose Ends joining Steve Jason and Steve Allen for a big party,

In the Night Garden Live

New Theatre, May 29

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day! Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all!

You’ll see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music. This show lasts just under an hour and your little ones will be amazed when they see a special visit from the flying Pinky Ponk.

Images Ballet Company: Energy In Motion

Key theatre, May 23

Bringing together four dynamic ballets, Energy in Motion features a mix of classical precision and cutting-edge choreography from Images Ballet Company.

Woman Like Me: The Little Mix Show, Key Theatre, May 24

The best-selling pop concert experience brings back-to-back chart-topping hits, incredible voices, and the electrifying energy of Little Mix to life on stage, captivating fans old and new in an unmissable celebration of their phenomenal music career.

TaylorMania, The Cresset, May 23

An award-winning extravaganza that pays tribute to one of the leading recording artists of our time. Katy Ellis a self obsessed ‘ Swiftie ’ with an incredible live band and dancers promises to deliver an authentic recreation of a Taylor Swift show.

FLOOK at Stamford Arts Centre, May 24

Taking inspiration from their roots in the Irish and English traditions, Flook have an enviable trademark sound, weaving and spinning traditionally rooted tunes over precise acoustic grooves, with a rare blend of fiery technical brilliance.

Adventures in Time & Space

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until November

From Daleks to Weeping Angels, explore a world of monsters, props, and memorabilia in one of the most extensive displays of Doctor Who artefacts in over a decade.