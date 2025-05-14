PODS bring Beauty and the Beast to a Peterborough theatre

Peterborough audiences will get the chance to step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast later this month.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version – being brought to the Key Theatre stage from May 27-31 by Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society (PODS) – includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.

Director Paul Collings says: “Beauty and the Beast has captivated audiences for generations with its enchanting narrative and unforgettable characters, and it is with great pleasure that we present our interpretation of this beloved fairy tale.

"This production has been a labour of love for all involved. From the set designs that transform our stage into a mystical castle, to the exquisite costumes that breathe life into our characters, every detail has been crafted to transport you to a world where enchantment reigns and love conquers all.”

PODS in rehearsal for Beauty and the Beast

He adds: “Our talented cast has poured their hearts into their performances, embodying the spirit and essence of each character. From the kind-hearted Belle, who sees beyond appearances, to the tormented Beast, who learns the true meaning of love, their journey is one of growth, forgiveness, and the discovery of inner beauty.”

Tickets for all seven performances can be purchased online at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com