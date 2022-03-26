Strictly Soulful nights at Liberation

Strictly Soulful bringing Nicky Blackmarket to Liberation in Peterborough

Since bringing a massive night of Drum and Bass to Liberation in December - and headlining the New Year’s Eve celebrations, things have gone from strength to strength for Strictly Soulful.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 8:42 am

Massive sell-out nights in February with Jumpin’ Jack Frost and Bryan Gee at the beginning of March really established the monthly residence at the venue in New Road.

Up next, on Friday, April 1, Strictly Soulful have their biggest event to date. The legend known as Nicky Blackmarket will be playing a two- hour DJ set of the History of Jungle and Drum & Bass, alongside the teacher, MC Bassman.

DJ Quest will also be gracing the decks with some serious dubs and heavyweight sounds.

All this will be supported by residents and guest DJs and MCs - Instant. Kloak, Sincere, Dsire, Sparka MC, Linden D & Drax MC.

Doors open at 9pm .

