Strictly Soulful bringing Nicky Blackmarket to Liberation in Peterborough

Massive sell-out nights in February with Jumpin’ Jack Frost and Bryan Gee at the beginning of March really established the monthly residence at the venue in New Road.

Up next, on Friday, April 1, Strictly Soulful have their biggest event to date. The legend known as Nicky Blackmarket will be playing a two- hour DJ set of the History of Jungle and Drum & Bass, alongside the teacher, MC Bassman.

DJ Quest will also be gracing the decks with some serious dubs and heavyweight sounds.

All this will be supported by residents and guest DJs and MCs - Instant. Kloak, Sincere, Dsire, Sparka MC, Linden D & Drax MC.

Doors open at 9pm .

