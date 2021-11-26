Strictly Soulful bringing huge night of Drum & Bass to Peterborough club

With more than 16 years’ experience, Strictly Soulful has continually delivered the best Drum & Bass in the city and what they have lined up next week promises to be something special.

It all started out at Bogarts (now The Ostrich in North Street) in 2005 as a “one off party”. It was such a success that it became a monthly event and soon moved over to Bar Bloc on Westgate which became its home for four years.

Strictly Soulful went on to run events in most of Peterborough’s hotspots including The Park, Club Revolution, District 7, Attica, The Doghouse, Charters and most recently The Willow Café.

It has brought some big name DJs into the city as well as offering local DJs a platform to show off their skills.

It’s almost always a sell out event.

Which brings us nicely to December 3, when Strictly Soulful will be coming to Peterborough’s freshest, newest venue, Liberation on New Road.

The first event will feature a very special guest DJ from Metalheadz, Dispatch Recordings, Sofa Sound & CIA - the one and only Script. There will be support on the night from Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Sincere, Youngs and Sparka MC

Expect some serious heavyweight basslines and a great atmosphere all night.

It is 10pm-4am £5 entry before midnight, more after.

