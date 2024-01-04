Watch more of our videos on Shots!

THURSDAY 4th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm.FRIDAY 5th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has XX (2012) XII from 9pm. Popular Rock covers band, playing something different on the Peterborough live music scene.

The Mighty & The High are at the Yard of Ale this weekend

The Ostrich Inn has The Kurmujun from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm- 2am.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty & The High (pictured) from 9.30pm.

Golden Pheasant, Etton, Vinyl Night (first Friday of the month).SATURDAY 6th:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Freudian Slippers from 9pm. Top 4-piece band playing the songs that everybody knows and loves but very rarely get played.

The Ostrich Inn has The Reckless from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Smoke N Mirrors .

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now from 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

SUNDAY 7th:

The Ostrich Inn has Jimmy Doherty from 5pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Jazz Underground live DJ set by Malcolm James & Paul Andrews from 12pm to 3pm (every first Sunday of the month).

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6-11pm. The audience will vote on the best performer and the winner will get a prize.TUESDAY 9th:

Ruddy Duck, Peakirk, has quiz night from 7.30pm.

Brewery Tap has pub quiz night from 8pm (doors open from 7pm) in the Function Room. Up to 6 people on a team, £1 entry, winner takes the pot.

THURSDAY 11th:

The Ostrich Inn has Live Music from 8.30pm.

Charters has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Questions from across the decades. Teams of up to 6 may take part with free entry and winning team takes £30 bar voucher.

COMING SOON:

The Ostrich Inn, Saturday January 13, has East Angrier 7 – Socks On Records present Pest, Call To The Faithful, Slater, Our Souls, Wicca, Get The F!!! Outta Dodge, Dogs! Teeth!, Radio Aftermath +and Jrowsy from 2pm.

The Burghley Club, January 27, has The Contacts and their 5th Annual Soul For Sue Ryder charity event, a night dedicated to the timeless rhythms of Motown and Northern Soul. This event is a heartfelt tribute to the impactful work of Sue Ryder.