Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton in supernatural thriller coming to Peterborough
Kevin, who shot to fame as one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing, said: ‘I’m such a huge fan of 2:22 as a play. I have seen it a number of times and I’ve wanted to play Sam for ages! It’s superbly written, clever, funny and thought provoking whilst always maintaining a danger that kept me on the edge of my seat.
"When Stacey did the west end run I thought she was brilliant and just wanted to be up there with her. Me and Stace playing a couple with a new baby in a new house could not be more perfect! I’m really excited!’
Stacey added: ‘Thrilled to be slipping back into Jenny’s slippers! Truly. I had such a magic few months with 2:22 last year, I couldn’t be more excited to bring this incredibly clever show on the road.”
2:22 is an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear.
Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.