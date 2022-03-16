St Patrick’s Day: The Peterborough pubs celebrating with live music

See Lizzy On The Loose at The Crown on St Patrick's Day

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night - three acts from 8.30pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Teams of up to 6 with free entry, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Lizzy On The Loose (pictured) from 8.30pm. St Patrick’s Day Special playing all the Thin Lizzy hits. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, is celebrating St Patrick’s Day with live music at 3.30pm from Captain Backwash and at 8.30pm from The Jokers

FRIDAY:

Charters has Balearic hosted by Zed (Eclectic Ballroom) – free entry from 8pm;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Kickback from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has All The Small Things bringing back the glory days of pop and punk to the people. Free admission;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ TK and T3lsy – RnB, Dancehall, Hip Hop, afrobeats and more. Free entry from 9pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Casino Royale Cabaret Night hosted by Haus of Queerio (inside) from 7pm - 11pm, includes sharing platter, quiz and themed entertainment;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.

SATURDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Opaque from 9.30pm;

The Crown has Radius 45 from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers. Free admission;

The Yard of Ale has Dirty Rumour from 9pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Glorious One Eyed Cats from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with Rick Allen bringing you the top tunes from the 70s to now. Free entry from 9pm till 3am.

Charters has Under the Covers – covers band playing the songs of Oasis, Madness and more. Free entry from 10pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Neil James, a highly entertaining vocalist, from 8.30pm - 11.30pm;

Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 6pm;

Charters has Andy Hughes singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Free entry from 3pm;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also Tuesday);

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has the versatile, laid back acoustic duo Division from 3pm;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Tommy Philpot

TUESDAY:

Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;

WEDNESDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has the sounds of Soul, Reggae & Motown from Free Soul Sista.