St Patrick’s Day celebrations and looking ahead to a Very Beautiful tribute...

Lizzy On The Loose have a St Patrick's night gig

​THURSDAY

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night - three performers from 8.30pm;Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;FRIDAY:Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Eddie Nash from 8pm – 60s, 70s, Raregroove, JazzFunk, Ska, Reggae, 70s and 80s Classics and RnB;The Ostrich Inn has Radius 45 from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Lizzy on the Loose from 9pm for a St Patrick’s Day Special (£4 Ticket, 1st drink free);

Very Beautiful South are coming to the Parkway Club on April 1

Blue Bell, Werrington, has a Soul and Motown evening;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has singer Sarah Sheldon;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Levan Lewis “Reggae n’ Vibes” from 9pm till 1am;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has St Patrick’s Day party with a live band from 6pm;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Folk Roots Club from 8pm – 11pm, free entry;SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Black Out UK from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale has Velocity;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Money Shot from 9pm. The Peterborough party band will be playing quality Pop, Rock and Dance chart covers;

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Radius 45;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Rock & Pop covers band The Reckless - free entry;Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen’s Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.Charters has The Dizzy Miss Lizzys from 10pm – Peterborough’s no 1 band for Beatles covers and high quality rock.;Peterborough Conservative Club has Corey Lewis. Members free, guests £3;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has High Point Players from 2pm playing Rock, Pop, Soul and Funk covers;Charters has Joe Drury from 3pm;

TUESDAY:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has Tuesday Pub Quiz from 8pm.

COMING SOON

Very Beautiful South

Parkway Club, April 1

The Club will be continuing its 2023 season of tribute nights on with a special appearance by a local band who are already being hailed as the UKs most authentic tribute to The Beautiful South.

Having only formed less than a year ago, Peterborough based 9-piece band, Very Beautiful South, will be playing the very best of ‘sing-along-a-South’ classics such as Perfect 10, Rotterdam, A Little Time and Don’t Marry Her; recreating the original chart-topping sound, along with Heaton-esque vocals to take you back to the heady days of 90s chart hits, quirky lyrics and the ‘alt-pop’ sound of The Beautiful South.

“For anyone who missed the recent Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott live tour, this is definitely a night not to be missed”, says The Parkway promotor Johnny Burns.

“With local support and top DJ Southside Supernova topping and tailing the evening with floor-fillers from the 80s, 90s & 00s, this is already shaping up to be one of the best tribute nights we’ve ever had the pleasure of hosting at The Parkway.”