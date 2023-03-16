St Patrick’s Day celebrations and looking ahead to a Very Beautiful tribute...
Your at-a-glance guide to what’s on this week and details of a home-town appearance by the Very Beautiful South
THURSDAY
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night - three performers from 8.30pm;Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;FRIDAY:Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Eddie Nash from 8pm – 60s, 70s, Raregroove, JazzFunk, Ska, Reggae, 70s and 80s Classics and RnB;The Ostrich Inn has Radius 45 from 9.30pm;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Lizzy on the Loose from 9pm for a St Patrick’s Day Special (£4 Ticket, 1st drink free);
Blue Bell, Werrington, has a Soul and Motown evening;
Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has singer Sarah Sheldon;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Levan Lewis “Reggae n’ Vibes” from 9pm till 1am;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has St Patrick’s Day party with a live band from 6pm;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Folk Roots Club from 8pm – 11pm, free entry;SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Black Out UK from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale has Velocity;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Money Shot from 9pm. The Peterborough party band will be playing quality Pop, Rock and Dance chart covers;
Blue Bell, Werrington, has Radius 45;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Rock & Pop covers band The Reckless - free entry;Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen’s Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.Charters has The Dizzy Miss Lizzys from 10pm – Peterborough’s no 1 band for Beatles covers and high quality rock.;Peterborough Conservative Club has Corey Lewis. Members free, guests £3;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm;
The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has High Point Players from 2pm playing Rock, Pop, Soul and Funk covers;Charters has Joe Drury from 3pm;
TUESDAY:
O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;
Brewery Tap has Tuesday Pub Quiz from 8pm.
COMING SOON
Very Beautiful South
Parkway Club, April 1
The Club will be continuing its 2023 season of tribute nights on with a special appearance by a local band who are already being hailed as the UKs most authentic tribute to The Beautiful South.
Having only formed less than a year ago, Peterborough based 9-piece band, Very Beautiful South, will be playing the very best of ‘sing-along-a-South’ classics such as Perfect 10, Rotterdam, A Little Time and Don’t Marry Her; recreating the original chart-topping sound, along with Heaton-esque vocals to take you back to the heady days of 90s chart hits, quirky lyrics and the ‘alt-pop’ sound of The Beautiful South.
“For anyone who missed the recent Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott live tour, this is definitely a night not to be missed”, says The Parkway promotor Johnny Burns.
“With local support and top DJ Southside Supernova topping and tailing the evening with floor-fillers from the 80s, 90s & 00s, this is already shaping up to be one of the best tribute nights we’ve ever had the pleasure of hosting at The Parkway.”
Advance tickets are £10 (£8 for members) from the venue on 07534 215936 or secure online at www.WeGotTickets.co.uk/VBS