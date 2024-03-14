St Patrick's Day celebrations - and a date with drummer from The Smiths

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Mike Joyce, Charters, April 5 (10pm to 3am)

A night of Indie classics and post-punk anthems are in store as former drummer with The Smith Mike Joyce takes to the decks for an unforgettable DJ set .

Mike, known for his impeccable drumming skills and contributions to The Smiths' iconic sound, will showcase his diverse musical tastes and influences through an exclusive DJ set – expect an eclectic mix of indie classics, post-punk anthems, and genre-defying tracks that promise to keep the dance floor buzzing all night long.

Mike Joyce is at Charters on April 5

Support comes from local DJs Derek Gibson, Matt Hawton and Zed Malik.

Tickets online at eventbrite

THURSDAY 14th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Demo Cats from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

FRIDAY 15th:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Another Girl Another Planet from 9pm. Popular Peterborough Band Playing Rock, Pop, Punk, New Wave, Northern Soul, Ska and 2-Tone covers.

Charters has Soulful session with DJ Otis Roberts from 8pm .

The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose Society from 9.30pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Soul and Motown night.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Mr Nash presents “Quo Vadis”. £5 entry from 8.30pm.Uplifting 90s, house, garage, Ibiza classics, 90s, RnB, Hip Hop and more! Proceeds to Cancer Research UK.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty & High.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Folk Roots Club from 8pm.

SATURDAY 16th :

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has A Little Moore from 9pm. Playing Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll, Dance and modern chart hits. Members free, non members £2.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Lizzy On The Loose from 9pm. A St. Patrick’s Day Eve Special with Peterborough’s Only Thin Lizzy tribute band. Tickets £5 in advance.

The Ostrich Inn has Candy Twist from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Meg McPartlin.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Radius 45.Queen’s Head, Queen Street, has Eclectic Ballroom.Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Velocity from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has 2020 Vision from 10pm.

SUNDAY 17th:The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Zephyrs from 2pm. St. Patrick’s Day Special with this popular 5-piece Peterborough party band.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has St Patrick's Day Party with two live bands – The 2 of Diamonds at 3.30pm and With Dean &Co at 8pm. Great craic all day.

The Ostrich Inn has Burning Codes with support from Dingo Jingo from 5pm.

Charters has Toby & Nat duo from 3pm till 6pm.

Brewery Tap has Happy St. Patrick’s Day with Lexie Green playing from 8.30pm.

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk, has David James Smith from 4.30pm.

WEDNESDAY 20th:

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has the "Bell Fest" beer festival until Sunday.