Spies, suspense and side-splitting laughter

See The 39 Steps at Stamford Arts Centre in September.

Prepare to be whisked away on a riotous ride of espionage, intrigue, and non-stop hilarity as The 39 Steps storms the stage at Stamford Arts Centre next month.

A smash-hit blend of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 spy thriller and Monty Python-style humour, The 39 Steps is a lightning-paced theatrical tour de force and the latest production from Stamford Shoestring which you can se from September 3 to 6. This madcap comedy adventure follows the dashing Richard Hannay, who finds his life turned upside-down when a murdered spy crashes into his quiet world.

What follows is a whirlwind chase across Britain, complete with flying bullets, handcuffs, secret agents, and a suspiciously enthusiastic flock of sheep.

Staged with just four actors playing over 100 roles, the show’s madcap energy, inventive physical comedy, and imaginative clowning offer a fresh and unforgettable twist on the classic tale.

Director Estella Todisco says of the production: “It’s been a joy watching this cast of four dive into the world of clowning with such playfulness.

"They’ve taken real pleasure in setting each other up—often spectacularly—for comic disaster, which is exactly the spirit of the thing. There’s a brilliant mix of mischief and trust in the way they work, and it’s made rehearsals a constant source of surprise and laughter.”

A multiple award-winning play praised for its inventiveness and charm, The 39 Steps promises a wildly entertaining night out for fans of mystery, farce, and physical comedy.

Don’t miss this whirlwind theatrical escapade. With spies, suspense, and serious laughs—The 39 Steps is a comic caper not to be missed!

Tickets are available for all five performances (7.45pm plus a 2.30pm Saturday matinee) at https://www.stamfordartscentre.com