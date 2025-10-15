Soul legends The Real Thing's 50th Anniversary Tour heading to Peterborough

The Real Thing are coming to The Cresset - with special guest Jaki Graham

50 years since the release of their debut No 1 million selling single You to Me are Everything, The Real Thing are to embark on a 50th Anniversary tour in 2026 – and the first stop will be The Cresset in Peterborough on January 16.

Special guest on the night will be fellow Uk soulstress Jaki Graham who herself is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of her biggest hit single Set Me Free in 2026

And show promoters TOSB are giving local talent a chance to open the show by booking Malcolm Forvarge to open up proceedings and perform his hit single Turn My World Around live on stage .

The single which had had over 100,000 views on social media and has sold nearly 1000 physical copies is still filling dance floors across Northern Soul Clubs over the country.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 17th October from www.cresset.co.uk or telephone the box office on 01733 265 705

Founded in 1970 by Chris Amoo, Dave Smith, Kenny Davis and Ray Lake, the Real Thing's live, progressive soul-influenced covers of American hits attracted enough attention for them to secure a recording deal with EMI .

In 1976, after Chris Amoo's brother Eddie joined the band, the Real Thing finally found chart success with the pop-soul single You to Me Are Everything, which reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart, No. 29 on Billboard's R&B Singles and No. 66 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Their follow-up, Can't Get By Without You also reached number 2 here.

Chris Amoo commented: “The song (You To Me) may be 50 years old this year but for so many people now approaching the Autumn of their lives it is THE song they remember the Long Hot Summer of 1976 for and we’re looking to hearing it sang back even louder during the 50th Anniversary celebrations.”