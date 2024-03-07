Sooty at 75 - a celebration at Peterborough's New theatre

Sooty and Richard Cadell

Here, Richard discusses the significance of Sooty, and why he holds such a place in so many people’s hearts.

1) You are about to embark on a brand-new 42 date tour: ‘The Sooty Show – 75th Birthday Spectacular!’ What can audiences expect, and will they need to bring a raincoat for Sooty’s new water pistol?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, this tour is different as it is Sooty‘s 75th birthday, so we want all the audience to feel like they are guests at a big party. There will be lots of games, audience participation, dances and prizes.

Most Popular

We have a special guest from Blackpool Tower Circus to add some spectacular skills to the proceedings.

Also coming to the party will be some well-loved members of Sooty’s family – Butch, Ramsbottom, and little cousin Scampi. But rest assured there’ll be all the usual nonsense and Sooty will absolutely have his brand-new super soaker ready, so anybody sat anywhere near the front will definitely need a poncho!

2) Sooty has been on tour so many times over his 75 years - he must be a bit of a pro now. What does Sooty have in his rider? Is Sweep a nightmare on tour?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being the silent type, he’s not too loud with his demands. However, he does insist on a healthy portion of fish and chips before he goes on stage. This is because fish and chips have always been in Sooty’s family. Harry Corbett‘s parents owned a fish and chip shop, and Harry Corbett’s uncle was the fish and chip magnate Harry Ramsden, fact!

3) You’ve now been Sooty’s companion yourself for 25 years, after being handed the mantle by Matthew Corbett. How do you reflect on your 25 years as Sooty’s right hand man?

Well, it only seems five minutes ago, that’s for sure. It’s never felt like work. In fact, it’s hard to believe that for the last two and a half decades, I’ve made a living having pies put in my face and talking to myself!

4) Where is the weirdest place you’ve been recognised as Sooty’s companion?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I went on holiday with my family to Singapore, and we went to a waterpark. I got recognised by an adult just as I launched myself off a giant slide. He shouted ‘Sooty!!!’ as I jumped. It kind of put me off to be honest, funny as it was!

5) Sooty is 75 but not slowing down, what are some of the highlights of his last few years?

Wow, there have been so many. I suppose we will never top being invited to King Charles’s 70th birthday celebrations. Seeing Charles and Camilla laugh at Sooty and Sweep’s antics is something I’ll never forget. We also launched ‘Sooty Land’! A brand-new theme park devoted entirely to the world of Sooty, at Devon’s Crealy Theme Park and Resort. It has gone down an absolute storm with Sooty fans!