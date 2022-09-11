Soap star's rollercoaster of a comedy heading for Peterborough

Mum's The Word

The witty and entertaining show, written by Linda A Carson, Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara Pollard and Deborah Williams, also features the comic actress Sarah Dearlove, from Housewives on Holiday, and introduces the talented Amy Ambrose.

This rollercoaster comedy is a series of sketches navigating the trials, tribulations and ultimate joys of motherhood. Three mums share stories too embarrassing and too personal to tell even their closest friends. Based on experiences all mothers share, this is group therapy like never before!

There’s the stuff nobody tells you about parenthood…until it’s too late. Whether it’s leaving the house without your bra, crying in the Supermarket aisles for no reason, or secretly thinking you had given birth to E.T. You won’t feel alone when listening to these women portray the “beauty” of bringing new life into the world…or forgetting where they left it.

A seriously funny evening (The Cresset, October 16), no subject is taboo or thought too private. What these women can’t teach you about motherhood isn’t worth knowing.

