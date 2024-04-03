​So Solid Crew’s Romeo makes an appearance at Everything Urban in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carol Hodge, ​Charters, April 7

Club With No Name presents the amazingly talented Carol Hodge…. described as "a seven-fingered, piano-pounding, Yorkshire-dwelling Singer-Songwriter."

Compared to Alanis Morissette meets Carole King, but with fewer digits and a continuous existential crisis, sandwiched between bitter irony and relentless optimism. If Carol looks familiar, she recently won Classic Rock’s Track Of The Week readers vote, she is a long-term collaborator with Crass founder Steve Ignorant, plays keyboards for Ginger Wildheart, and has guested with the likes of Headsticks, The Membranes, Joe Solo and Paul Morricone.

Support on the night comes from David Reid, the Peterborough based frontman of The Contrast.

THURSDAY 4th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Stevie Jones & The Wildfires, plus Monica & The Explosion from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Comedy in the function room by Big Deal Comedy from 8pm. Tickets from www.universe.com

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Viral Peach and Stereotypes2.0 from 8pm.

FRIDAY 5th:

Charters, Town Bridge, has Mike Joyce (Iconic drummer from the Smiths) DJ Set + Special guests from 10pm till 3am. Tickets - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has DB5 (Ft. Dave James Smith From Austin Gold) from 9pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Penguinz Band from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk it’s Friday with Resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm till 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tommy Philpot.SATURDAY 6th:

Gurkha Durbaar, Broadway, has Everything Urban, 10pm-2.30am, with Romeo from So Solid Crew. DJs on the night include Dan The Man, TK and T3LSY playing RnB, Hip Hop, Dancehall, Uk Garage, Afro Beats and more. Tickets via Eventbrite or on the door.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Highway Star from 9pm. Popular band playing 70s Rock covers.

The Ostrich Inn has Kickback from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Rough Justice, Blues & Rock band.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Terry Carey singing some great songs through the decades. Doors open at 7pm, all welcome. £4 members, £6 non-members.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Tourettes from 9pm. Popular 7-piece band playing chart hits from 60s Soul to 90’s Brit Pop. Members free, non-members £2.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has The Expletives from 10pm. A Rambunctious tribute to the punk and new wave explosion of the 70s to 80s.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Lloyd E Moon.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Dirty Little Secret from 9pm - 11.30pm.SUNDAY 7th:

The Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm till 11pm. Free entry and free drink voucher to each performer.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Flatfoots Rock N Roll dance afternoon featuring Pagan and DJ Neil King from 3pm - 6pm. £5 on the door.

The Ostrich Inn has River City Hustle from 5pm .

Charters has Jazz Underground live DJ set from 12-3pm, followed by Beatles tribute Mellow Submarine from 3pm -6pm. From 7.30pm Carol Hodge and David Reid (Tickets £6 advance from www.tickettailor.com).TUESDAY 9th:

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers present Gipsy Rufina, Ben Callanan and Sam Detete from 8pm.

WEDNESDAY 10th: