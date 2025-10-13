Snow Patrol announce Forest Live headline show at Forestry England High Lodge, Thetford in June 2026

Snow Patrol

Forest Live, Forestry England’s summer concert series presented with Cuffe & Taylor, has announced iconic Northern Irish / Scottish indie-rock band Snow Patrol as the latest headliners for its 2026 edition with the band playing at the stunning Thetford Forest on Saturday June 20.

After playing to a packed crowd last summer in Foresty England Delamere, Cannock Chase Forest and Westonbirt Arboretum venues, the group, best known for their emotive and anthemic hits including “Chasing Cars”, “Run”, “Just Say Yes” and “Called Out In The Dark”, will return to the forests for one more summer show.

Gary Lightbody, singer with Snow Patrol is happy to be returning to the forests: “We’re really looking forward to playing Thetford Forest next summer. Our first show in Norfolk for a long time. We’ve heard Thetford Forest is a beautiful place. It’s going to be a great day out.”

Formed in Dundee in 1994 the band, led by frontman Gary Lightbody, released their 5x-platinum, major-label debut ‘Final Straw’ in 2003. Hit track “Run” saw the group catapulted to national fame as they led the charge of the post-Britpop movement.

Over the course of their career, Snow Patrol have amassed a momentous seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards and been nominated for six BRIT Awards and one GRAMMY. Last year, the band released their aptly titled UK Number One album ‘The Forest Is The Path’ to widespread acclaim.

Merging stellar performances from world-class acts with beautiful outdoor locations to create an atmosphere like no other, Forest Live will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in 2026 with world-class shows in four forest venues: Forestry England’s Cannock Chase Forest, Delamere Forest, High Lodge, Thetford Forest and Westonbirt Arboretum.

Snow Patrol join a selection of renowned global artists still to be announced as well as the first confirmed headliners for the event’s 2026 edition, UB40 ft Ali Campbell (playing all forests).

Forestry England manage and care for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests. They use the money Forest Live raises to maintain these beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees and welcomed 313 million visits in 2023/24. Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests. Over 2.5 million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last 25 years.

Following a hugely successful run of shows over the past 25 years, this year sees Forestry England present the concert series in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor for the third year running.

General tickets will go on sale on Friday 10th October at 9am.

Fans can sign up for information, announcements, and exclusive pre-sale access at forestlive.com.