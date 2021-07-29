Silent disco will have kids dancing on the moon

The silent disco from 2019. Photo: Graham Williams

On Saturday, from 7pm to 9pm, this will be a silent disco like never before - the dance floor will be the giant image of all the craters and details of the lunar rock that is One Small Step.

DJ Zed Malik will be choosing the tunes, so grab a headset, choose your channel, and silently dance the night on the surface of the moon.

A safe distance away, there will be a tuck shop and drinks on sale (no food and drink are allowed on One Small Step).

For younger ones, there is also One Giant Leap at Peterborough Cathedral from August 2-7 (10am to 2pm),

It is a 90 minute children’s activity session taking up the theme of the artwork ‘One Small Step’ by Peter Walker. Young visitors help teddy with his astronaut training - as he parachutes from high up in the cathedral. See him “falling-with-style”, help him fold up his parachute and then take him for a walk across the recreation of the moon surface where men first stood way back in 1969!