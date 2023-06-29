Shalamar are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their Friends album by performing it live in concert – including a date at Peterborough’s New Theatre on Sunday.

Friends is a platinum-selling album, which featured four top twenty hit singles - A Night To Remember, Friends, There It Is and I Can Make You Feel Good.

The songs were huge and dominated the clubs and radio alike.

Shalamar are performing in Peterborough this weekend.

Friends was the seminal album for the group and was put together by renowned producer Leon Sylvers.

The band are also celebrating the 40th anniversary of the legendary Top of the Pops performances by Jeffrey Daniel, who demonstrated the first ever moonwalk on European TV screens and created a street dance and body popping craze.

This performance changed music culture forever.

Jeffrey has been an inspiration to millions of people across the world including the man he mentored - Michael Jackson.

The Friends album outsold OMD, ABBA, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Culture Club and Meat Loaf – to name but a few.

Shalamar – Daniel, Howard Hewitt and Carolyn Giffey – will not just perform the album, but will also sing their greatest hits such as Take That to The Bank, Second Time Around, Make That Move, Dead Giveaway and many more.